U18s Lose to Tykes

Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 10:24 Town’s U18s were beaten 2-0 at home by Barnsley yesterday morning. The young Blues are fourth in Professional Development League Two South after five fixtures. U18s: Ridd, Wyss, Kabongolo, Stephenson, Humphreys (Manly), Alexander, Cutbush, Siziba, Curtis, Bareck (Agbaje), Osbourne (Nwabueze). Unused: Bello, Hoque. Photo: TWTD



