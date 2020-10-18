U18s Lose to Tykes
Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 10:24
Town’s U18s were beaten 2-0 at home by Barnsley yesterday morning.
The young Blues are fourth in Professional Development League Two South after five fixtures.
U18s: Ridd, Wyss, Kabongolo, Stephenson, Humphreys (Manly), Alexander, Cutbush, Siziba, Curtis, Bareck (Agbaje), Osbourne (Nwabueze). Unused: Bello, Hoque.
