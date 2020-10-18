Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Lose to Tykes
Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 10:24

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-0 at home by Barnsley yesterday morning.

The young Blues are fourth in Professional Development League Two South after five fixtures.

U18s: Ridd, Wyss, Kabongolo, Stephenson, Humphreys (Manly), Alexander, Cutbush, Siziba, Curtis, Bareck (Agbaje), Osbourne (Nwabueze). Unused: Bello, Hoque.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020