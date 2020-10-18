Wright Keeps Clean Sheet on GAIS Debut

Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 14:10

On-loan Blues keeper Harry Wright kept a clean sheet on his GAIS debut as the Swedish Superettan side beat Ekedalens SK 2-0 away in a second round Svenska Cupen tie this afternoon.

Wright joined the second tier Gothenburg-based club at the end of August but until today hadn’t made a senior appearance with GAIS making a number of changes for the game against Ekedalens, who play in Division 4 Norra, the sixth tier of Swedish football.

The 21-year-old, who is contracted to Town until next June, is still to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Blues having missed most of last season due to a knee injury, although he started his first senior game in the first of the two 75-minute friendlies at Colchester in August.

He is due to remain with GAIS until the end of the Swedish season in December.

Previously Wright, the son of former Blues keeper Richard, spent spells on loan at Chelmsford and Brightlingsea Regent.

He joined the Blues academy in 2015 as a scholar having previously been with in the youth set-up at Manchester City, where his father was a player and is now a coach.

Photo: Matchday Images