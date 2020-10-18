Huws: We've Learned From Last Season

Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 16:35 Midfielder Emyr Huws believes the Blues have learned and continue to learn from last season and are better placed to build on their excellent start this time around. Town were top of League One after six games in 2019/20, just as they are after the same number of fixtures in this campaign, although having picked up two more points than a year ago. Five wins and one draw from their first six matches is their best start to a league campaign since the famous 1980/81 season. Reflecting on yesterday’s 2-0 home victory over Accrington Stanley, the Blues' third home win by the same scoreline in their three League One matches at Portman Road, Huws said: “The first half was tough, they made it tricky, but I think we found our way in the second half and then broke them down eventually and scored two good goals.” What clicked after the break? “We just did our stuff that we’d been working on. They made it tricky for us in the first half, pressing us man for man, so we just stuck with it and I think as time went on they probably got a little bit tired and we had more space and took advantage of that, and it was a good win.” Huws says that sort of opposition approach is something he and his team-mates will become familiar with having emerged as the team to beat. “The gaffer’s warned us of that so we’ve got to get used to it and I think we dealt with it well because they came with a game plan and they caused us a little problem but credit to us for getting three points,” the Welshman said. Asked whether he feels the squad would be able handle a more physical approach which also might come their way in the weeks and months to come, he added: “We’ve got fit boys, we all work hard and I think we’re more than able to cope with it. I’m not really worried about that.” The 27-year-old says Town’s style of football this season has been very enjoyable to play: “It’s been good. It’s proving that all the stuff we do on the training pitch is working, so it’s good.

“It’s why we work hard, to get the three points and win the games. We want to keep going and hopefully win the next one.” He feels the 4-3-3 system works well: “I think it suits us. It’s nice to play in and when we get the ball down and play it’s nice and we need to continue to do that. We’re going to keep working hard, so I think it will.” Huws made his first league start of the season at Blackpool last week with Jon Nolan absent with a calf problem and kept his place against Stanley despite the Merseysider's return to fitness having taken his opportunity to impress against the Seasiders. “We’ve got a strong team, a strong squad and we’re going to need that to be successful,” he said. “Everyone’s just pushing each other and we want to win games and we need everyone. “It can be tricky at times but everyone’s there for each other and we need that team spirit, especially to keep it going, keep us going and keep getting the wins.” He admits it was frustrating in the earlier games with Nolan, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop establishing themselves as the midfield trio. “Yes, I’d be lying if I said no,” the former Manchester City trainee smiled. “But look, I think the most important thing is for us to be winning and the club to be successful. “If I have to grit my teeth for a while and keep working hard, then so be it, that’s part of football.” Town went into the season plenty of central midfield options but with Cole Skuse and Flynn Downes both currently sidelined with knee problems, it’s a time when those who are currently fit can establish themselves. “It is,” he concurred. “That’s football, things change quickly, so you need to be ready all the time. “Everyone just needs to keep working hard and be ready when called upon because there are a lot of games, and we’re looking to win them all so everyone has to be at it and we need everyone. “I didn’t realise quite how many lads we had out injured but credit to everyone for coming together and doing the business, that shows the strength in the squad.” The midfield has been a rich source of goals so far this season and Huws hopes it won’t be long before he finds the net. “Yes, definitely,” he added. “Once I get into a little groove that’s something I definitely want to add to my game, contributing goals etc. I’m looking to do that.” Fellow Welshman Gwion Edwards is leading the way this season with his five goals - four in the last four matches - seeing him top the early top scorer chart. “Fair play to him, he deserves it, he tries really hard, he’s got a great attitude,” Huws said. “I’m really happy for him and he’s showing everyone what he can do, all credit to Gwi.” Huws insists the Blues are better placed to take their positive start on than they were a year ago. “I think last season it wasn’t what we wanted but we’ve learned from it and we’re trying to continue to learn from it and not get complacent at all, keep doing our stuff, keep working hard,” he said. “No game is easy because we’re there to be shot at we have to be at it all the time.” Saturday’s game was the first of eight matches in 25 days - they visit Doncaster on Tuesday and Lincoln next Saturday - which could prove to be a crucial spell for the Blues. “It’s going to be important to keep doing our stuff, not getting complacent, keep working hard and if we believe in what work on then I’m pretty sure we’ll be OK.” Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 16:50 - Oct 18

Lets hope so. Certainly the team are performing more like a team, and with some improved performances from people who were not good enough last season. No complaints so far , lets hope the injury problems we are cursed with dont drag on . coyb 2

runningout added 17:02 - Oct 18

Good start, but way too early 1

Len_Brennan added 17:38 - Oct 18

IIt's hard to argue against the midfield 3 being Dozzell, Nolan & Bishop, given their form so far this season, so let me try. The overall balance is better with Huws in there, not least in that he offers a bit of presence which may not have been vital thus far, but will be in the more difficult games to come against the better, stronger sides in this league. I know that might sound harsh, particularly on Nolan who has been very good; but I think we'd all agree that a fit Downes, with his head in the right place, would walk straight into the starting XI ahead of Nolan & Huws.

Dozzell has to play given his unique set of skills & Bishop has that ability to open up a defence with a run or creative ball and also links well with the frontman. So, for me, it has to be Huws ahead of Nolan for the 3rd midfield spot in the games ahead. I just can't see us being able to out-battle the likes of Birdcutt for Lincoln with Nolan, Bish & Dozzell as our midfield.

I have a similar fear of Chambers (who also has been great for us this season) at right full back, when we come against sides with a strong attacking left winger - flashbacks to him getting roasted, when 5 years younger, under Mick. But of course that was against Championship level wingers, so hopefully he'll be better able to deal with the threat here. That's a discussion for another day in any event. 0

