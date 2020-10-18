Tractor Girls Hit 10 Again to Progress in FA Cup

Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 20:08 Ipswich Town Women thrashed Peterborough Northern Star 10-0 in the second qualifying round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon with Natasha Thomas hitting four. The top-of-the-table Tractor Girls, who defeated Cambridge United in the league by the same scoreline last week, quickly took control against the visitors from a division below with Molly Sutherland finding the target from 25 yards in the eighth minute. The second and Thomas’s first followed from close range four minutes later, then in the 19th minute Eloise King added the third. A minute later, it was 4-0 via an own goal with the fifth following on 26 courtesy of a Thomas volley. Two minutes later Thomas made it six and claimed her second hat-trick in two weeks with a finish from close range from Amy-Leigh Abrehart’s cross. The visitors kept the scoreline at 6-0 until 19 minutes after the break when Zoe Barratt netted the seventh. Half-time sub Georgia Allen turned home the eighth from a Paige Peake corner on 72 and four minutes later Abrehart scrambled home the ninth. A minute into injury time Thomas made it 10-0 with her fourth of the game firing home at the second attempt. Town: Williamson, Hubbard (c) (Adamson 65), Cooper (Peake 42 (Billson 77)), Egan, Thomas, King (Brasero 54), Rossiter, Sutherland, Lafayette (Allen 46), Abrehart, Barratt. Unused: Meollo, Grey, Peskett. “Same as last week, a positive performance, a positive result and into the next round of the cup competition,” said manager Joe Sheehan. “A good opportunity for us today to change a few players around as well, manage minutes with players we know are away [with England] next week, so it was a good day all-round.” Assistant manager Paige Shorten was with the Blues for the last time prior to taking her new role with the FA. “They’re a good bunch and they did really well in the FA Cup last year," she said. "They’re moving forward in the right way into the next round, so all positive.” Photo: Ross Halls



