Holy and Wilson in Team of the Week

Monday, 19th Oct 2020 10:59 Town pair Tomas Holy and James Wilson have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for their performances in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Accrington Stanley. It’s the second time in two weekends that the Blues have had two players in the select XI with League One top scorer Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop included following the 4-1 win at Blackpool. Reflecting on Saturday’s display on Facebook, keeper Holy said: “Excellent performance in the second half secured us another successful weekend and we are staying at the top of the table. “The first 45 minutes we were a little bit lost against Accrington Stanley, but with time we got into the game and especially in the second half we performed well again. “Just a little shame that the score end up only with two scored goals, but it seems that this score is meant for us. From six [league] matches it's now the fourth time when it ended like this. But if it persists till the end of the season, I won't blame anyone at all. “Straight tomorrow we can follow up our last performance against Doncaster Rovers. We are having a really busy schedule right now, pure 'English weeks', but I hope that we will keep performing in the same way. “The squad is deep enough and strong as well, so I believe that we will manage it. Keep your fingers crossed for us!” Former Blues loanee Callum Elder, now with Hull City also makes this week’s Team of the Week. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 11:39 - Oct 19

Well played fellas 👍



It seems to becoming a regular thing that Town players are in the “ team if the week”. Guess we are doing something right . 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments