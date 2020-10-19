Tractor Girls Draw Canaries in Women's FA Cup

Monday, 19th Oct 2020 13:53 Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away to local rivals Norwich City in the third qualifying round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup with the tie set to be played at the Nest on Sunday 1st November (KO 1pm). The teams met at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe at the same stage of the competition last year with the Tractor Girls running out 6-1 victors. That was one of three derbies last season with the Blues winning the league games 4-1 at home and 10-0 away. Town are currently top of the FAWNL South East Division One with a 100 per cent record and are still to concede, while the Canaries are third from bottom. Last season the Tractor Girls reached the fifth round of the FA Cup before being beaten away by Manchester City - who play Everton in the delayed final later this month - the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dangerous30 added 14:38 - Oct 19

Good luck ladies 😀🎁 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments