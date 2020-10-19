Town Waiting on Covid-19 Tests Ahead of Doncaster Trip

Monday, 19th Oct 2020 17:47 The Town first-team squad and staff are awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Doncaster Rovers. On Friday, striker Kayden Jackson called in sick as he was showing symptoms and was told to stay away from the training ground and subsequently underwent a test. The rest of the squad and staff took tests this morning as a precautionary measure ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Doncaster. Players who test positive for Covid-19 are required to enter a 10-day isolation period. Already this season Grimsby Town and Crewe Alexandra have had games postponed due to a number of their players testing positive, although at present there is no expectation that Tuesday's match is in doubt. Photo: Matchday Images



1



Northstandveteran added 17:54 - Oct 19

I knew it would all end in 'tiers' 0

Bergholt_Blue added 17:59 - Oct 19

If he rang in on Friday and under went a test, why have we waited until Monday to get the others tested? 0

positivity added 18:09 - Oct 19

bergholt, i think it's usually more accurate later, as any infection will have had a chance to multiply and show up on the test 0

1

