Jackson Tests Positive For Covid-19 But Rest of Squad Given All Clear
Tuesday, 20th Oct 2020 09:00
Town striker Kayden Jackson has tested positive for Covid-19 but the rest of the first-team squad and staff have been given the all clear ahead of this evening’s game at Doncaster.
Jackson, 26, called in sick on Friday as he was showing symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and was told to stay away from the training ground and self-isolate.
He underwent a test which came back positive and the frontman will now enter an isolation period of at least 10 days.
Although not required to do so by the EFL, the club tested all first-team players and members of staff yesterday morning with everyone being given the all clear.
“The most important thing is that Kayden is feeling a lot better now,” physio Matt Byard told the club website.
“He was clearly unwell and was displaying moderate symptoms of the virus and with the test proving positive, he will be self-isolating for at least 10 days but it’s more likely to be 14.
“We tested all the first-team players and coaching staff first thing yesterday and the results have come back clear.
“It’s obviously a relief because we could have been missing several players or staff if the virus had been passed on. It’s a reminder to everyone about the situation we are all facing at the moment.
Since they returned for pre-season training in August, players have driven to Playford Road already in their kit and return home immediately after the sessions are finished.
No shower or canteen facilities are in use and the squad adhere to social distancing advice.
Only general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill and a couple of administrative staff occupy the main training ground building with manager Paul Lambert and his backroom team based in the dome, along with the medical staff.
A deep clean of Playford Road took place yesterday with the senior players and staff the only ones given access.
“There are no guidelines to say we had to test the players and staff. No one [other than Jackson] has reported any symptoms but we felt we had a duty of care to test everyone - and a duty of care to Doncaster as well,” O’Neill added.
“We have made the training ground as safe as we possibly can. We have strict protocols in place and it’s been that way since the players returned for pre-season.
“It provides challenges for sure and over the last 24 hours or so we didn’t know who would be available and who wouldn’t.
“We were always going to travel on the day but if we hadn’t got the results before setting off this morning then we would have looked at the players driving at least part of the journey to Doncaster in their own cars, which is obviously not ideal.
“As I said, challenging times but Covid is challenging everyone at the moment.”
Tonight's game at the Keepmoat Stadium against seventh-placed Doncaster kicks-off at 7pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]