Jackson: I'm Feeling a Lot Better
Tuesday, 20th Oct 2020 12:01
Striker Kayden Jackson says he’s feeling a lot better having tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.
The 26-year-old called in sick on Friday showing symptoms and took a test which came back positive. The rest of the squad underwent tests as a precaution all of which came back negative last night, the club confirmed this morning.
“Unfortunately I have been tested positive for coronavirus,” Jackson said in a tweet. “I am feeling a lot better, and I am self-isolating in line with the government guidelines.
“Will be supporting the boys from home and hope to be back on the pitch very soon! Thanks for all the messages!”
Jackson is required to self-isolate for at least 10 days but physio Matt Byard said he anticipates that that period will to stretch to a fortnight.
As a result, the former Accrington man will definitely miss tonight’s game at Doncaster, Saturday’s trip to Lincoln, next Tuesday’s home game against Gillingham and almost certainly Crewe Alexandra’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday 31st October and the away game at Sunderland on Tuesday 3rd November.
