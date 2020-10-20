Baggott's Indonesia U19s Win

Tuesday, 20th Oct 2020 12:48

Blues youngster Elkan Baggott was in the Indonesia U19s side which beat their Hadjuk Split counterparts 4-0 in a friendly this morning.

Second-year scholar Baggott, who made his senior Town bow in the recent 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham, was again in the startling XI for Garuda Muda having won his first two caps in games against North Macedonia last week which ended in a 4-1 win and 0-0 draw.

The 17-year-old central defender joined up with the Indonesian youngsters at their training camp in Croatia a fortnight ago, the squad having been together since August 30th.

The camp was originally organised as part of their preparations for the AFC U19 Championships in Uzbekistan which were set to be played from October 14th to 31st but has now been delayed until early next year.

Today’s game was the 11th match of their time in Croatia with their final match due to be played on Friday.

It’s the second time the 6ft 4in tall centre-half, who was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, has been with the Indonesian U19s, having previously attended a camp in Jakarta in August.

"Saya sangat senang dan bahagia dapat kembali bergabung bersama Timnas U-19 pada pemusatan latihan di Kroasia. Saya dalam kondisi baik dan siap menjalani menu latihan bersama teman-teman di sini," kata Elkan Baggot.#KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/kT2HZBaE1Q — PSSI (@PSSI) October 10, 2020









Photo: Matchday Images