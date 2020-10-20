Nolan Returns to Midfield and Hawkins on Bench at Doncaster

Tuesday, 20th Oct 2020 18:29 Town boss Paul Lambert makes one change for this evening’s game against seventh-placed Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium with Jon Nolan replacing Teddy Bishop, who drops to the bench, in midfield, while striker Oli Hawkins, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Accrington due to a groin problem, is also among the subs. Lambert may opt to start his front three as he did against Stanley with Alan Judge as a false nine or begin the game with Freddie Sears down the middle, as they moved to in the second half on Saturday, which seems more likely. Doncaster make two changes from the team which beat Portsmouth 1-0 at Fratton Park on Saturday with veteran former Town target James Coppinger and Reece James moving to the bench, while Matt Smith and Josh Sims make their full debuts having been subs against Pompey. Doncaster: Bursik, Halliday, Anderson, Wright, Gomes, Whiteman(c), Okenabirhie, Taylor, Smith, Sims, John. Subs: Jones, James, Lokilo, Richards, Williams, Butler, Coppinger. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Huws, Nolan, Judge, Edwards, Sears. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Woolfenden, Lankester, Bishop, Bennetts, Hawkins. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).

Photo: Matchday Images



Bert added 18:35 - Oct 20

Good. I want Bishop to succeed but Nolan is a better match for this game. Happy that Hawkins is on the bench as we may need height at some point. Unbelievable that we are top of the league with 7 first team members sidelined. Well done squad and thank goodness we have one ! 1

Dolphinblue added 18:36 - Oct 20

Important to have Sears down middle, Edwards left, Judge right...COYB 0

