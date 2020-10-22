Town Fans Top of iFollow League One Table

Thursday, 22nd Oct 2020 14:52 Town fans have currently purchased more matchday passes on iFollow than their counterparts at any other League One club. Blues supporters - not including season ticket holders for home matches - have bought more than 15,000 passes for the club’s games so far this season with Sunderland second and Charlton third. As things stand Sunderland have played two fewer fixtures, although match passes weren’t sold for Town’s opening home game against Wigan as it was live on Sky. With fans not able to attend fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic, EFL matches are available to supporters via the iFollow streaming platform this season. Town are averaging sales of around 2,300 match passes for home games in addition to season ticket holders who get to watch matches for free. For the recent 2-0 victory over Rochdale, 4,568 season ticket holders logged on, the highest redemption in the division this season, while 2,500 bought match passes. Away from home, the Blues are averaging around 3,300 match passes per game. More than one fan can watch each stream so it’s impossible to equate match pass sales and season ticket holder redemptions to an ‘attendance’, although the Blues calculate that around 75 per cent of season ticket holders will have watched the Rochdale game given the number of fans living in the same households. The single most watched League One match was the Sunderland-Peterborough fixture at the Stadium of Light with 8,600 logons with Town’s Rochdale game second with over 7,000 watching in total and the Blues game away against the MK Dons third. Match passes cost £10 but with £2 of that figure covering admin costs for the EFL. Clubs agree how the revenue is split agreed where possible around last season’s away attendance. If the clubs are unable to agree terms, the EFL arbitrate. Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt made public the figures from his side’s games this season on Twitter earlier today. At Portman Road, his club sold 164 match passes with the revenue from the first 106 going to the Blues, as per the agreement between the sides, and 58 to Stanley. For Town’s trip to the MK Dons, where they took 3,360 in 2019/20, the revenue from around a similar figure will have gone to the home club and from any sales above that number to the Blues. A number of fans have reported technical issues in the opening weeks of the season which should be raised with iFollow - their email address is ifollow@efl.com - rather than the club.

Photo: TWTD



SheptonMalletBlue added 14:56 - Oct 22

I'd rather we were top of L1! 7

HighgateBlue added 14:58 - Oct 22

Yes well if everyone had to pay twice before it worked (like I did) then I think some of the figures for the other night might be a little inflated... 1

SouperJim added 15:10 - Oct 22

"A number of fans have reported technical issues in the opening weeks of the season which should be raised with iFollow - their email address is ifollow@efl.com"



Set phasers to kill... 1

LWNR2013 added 15:33 - Oct 22

Looking forward to next Tuesday already 0

nigelpscook added 16:08 - Oct 22

Top of table for fans—bottom of table for camera operators. 5

Europablue added 16:46 - Oct 22

Let's see where we are in May 1

george17 added 16:57 - Oct 22

Not sure it’s ‘free’ to view for season ticket holders us it? We have already paid for attending matches. 3

happybeingblue added 17:31 - Oct 22

so what! having more fans does not make us any more superior than any other club,oh look at us we have more £ than you lot! the modern take on football i suppose sigh. 0

runningout added 18:09 - Oct 22

Agree it doesn’t matter a jot if form is poo -1

KingsCrossBlue added 18:19 - Oct 22

No wonder. The feckers charged my card three times for the Accrington game. 0

BettyBlue added 19:06 - Oct 22

£10 for what?? 0

Bert added 19:23 - Oct 22

This must be so disappointing to the detractors ! I accept that if we don’t keep winning, numbers will go down. That’s the reality. 1

jonwillpott added 19:23 - Oct 22

It would be more helpful if IFollow responded properlyto emails when supporters ask a reasonable question and then perhaps fans would not need to contact the club!! All I have received from them is a 'proforma' email which does not answer the question I asked about fans who had already paid their £10 subscription for the Charlton game that was subsequently postponed due to their international call-ups. If anyone has had a 'proper' answer can they post it on here please. 1

uppersirbob added 21:12 - Oct 22

Free to season ticket holders ?

So what are we paying for every month ? 0

coolcat added 22:27 - Oct 22

I unintentionally added to that figure by paying twice for the match on Tuesday night. They didn't recognise my payment from the day before. I spent a pointless 20 mins on this online 'chat bubble'. They wanted proof of email showing payment, as they couldn't see it on my account. Was obviously a technical glitch. So had to pay another £10. First time I've had a problem with them. I've since taken it up with ifollow. Loads of people had problems with it. 0

Bert added 22:27 - Oct 22

Unless I’m mistaken it wasn’t the club who said “free” for season ticket holders. 1

Teevo2 added 08:00 - Oct 23

That’s the REAL quiz! 0

dirtyboy added 08:51 - Oct 23

iFollow needs an app on the TV or at least allow mirroring, watching a game on your phone or computer is awful. 0

coolcat added 09:11 - Oct 23

Answering a few earlier questions, a season ticket holder myself, only viewing of home matches free to season ticket holders. We have to pay for the away matches.

1

DebsyAngel added 10:45 - Oct 23

Not able to watch it through our TV at all - the only one we could was the one that was on Sky. So has to be through my laptop. It is fine to watch on there but no idea why it will not connect to the Chromecast. 0

IpswichToon added 10:54 - Oct 23

Here’s my iFollow tips.



If you’re struggling with login or getting a black screen instead of a stream, change internet browser. I often watch from my Macbook or my PC. The most reliable browser I’ve found to be Safari on Mac, but I most often use Brave on both Mac and Windows as my preferred browser. Chrome is generally pretty poor at working with iFollow, but sometimes does work.



It’s pretty easy to watch on a TV if you have a laptop. For me, it was just a case of ordering a USB-C to HDMI adapter to connect my TV to my Macbook.



The pause feature works pretty well if you pop out of the room. I watched the whole of the second half last weekend 15 minutes behind the live stream. 0

Orraman added 13:09 - Oct 23

I have stopped watching away games because of the very poor commentary compared to Brenner on BBC Suffolk. Brenne can name all opponents as play progresses but listening to other regions they just do not have a clue about ITFC. In previous seasons we got BBC Suffolk at away matches so why not now. Can't even watch pics and listen to BBC because of the time delay. Worst one was MK Dons where the two commentators spent the whole game talking about football in general and very little real time commentary. I know we can still see action but it's nice to get informed commentary as well. Will give it another go against Lincoln as I do not want to miss Town's return to winning ways 2

Baltipieman added 13:38 - Oct 23

They mucked up our season ticket refund thing recently, so I emailed the ticket office to resolve.

Whilst on, I asked about the situation for iFollow and season ticket holders. Way I see it right now, an adult ticket holder is paying around 3 times the cost per match on home games. It wouldn't be a minimal outlay (from the money already taken) to give season ticket holders access to all games - home, away & cup - given that we are unlikely to see the inside of a stadium this season.

Also, a hell of a lot easier to administrate than the kind of incentive discounts they'd have to give on next season's tickets... 0

