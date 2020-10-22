Town Fans Top of iFollow League One Table
Thursday, 22nd Oct 2020 14:52
Town fans have currently purchased more matchday passes on iFollow than their counterparts at any other League One club.
Blues supporters - not including season ticket holders for home matches - have bought more than 15,000 passes for the club’s games so far this season with Sunderland second and Charlton third.
As things stand Sunderland have played two fewer fixtures, although match passes weren’t sold for Town’s opening home game against Wigan as it was live on Sky.
With fans not able to attend fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic, EFL matches are available to supporters via the iFollow streaming platform this season.
Town are averaging sales of around 2,300 match passes for home games in addition to season ticket holders who get to watch matches for free.
For the recent 2-0 victory over Rochdale, 4,568 season ticket holders logged on, the highest redemption in the division this season, while 2,500 bought match passes. Away from home, the Blues are averaging around 3,300 match passes per game.
More than one fan can watch each stream so it’s impossible to equate match pass sales and season ticket holder redemptions to an ‘attendance’, although the Blues calculate that around 75 per cent of season ticket holders will have watched the Rochdale game given the number of fans living in the same households.
The single most watched League One match was the Sunderland-Peterborough fixture at the Stadium of Light with 8,600 logons with Town’s Rochdale game second with over 7,000 watching in total and the Blues game away against the MK Dons third.
Match passes cost £10 but with £2 of that figure covering admin costs for the EFL. Clubs agree how the revenue is split agreed where possible around last season’s away attendance. If the clubs are unable to agree terms, the EFL arbitrate.
Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt made public the figures from his side’s games this season on Twitter earlier today.
At Portman Road, his club sold 164 match passes with the revenue from the first 106 going to the Blues, as per the agreement between the sides, and 58 to Stanley.
For Town’s trip to the MK Dons, where they took 3,360 in 2019/20, the revenue from around a similar figure will have gone to the home club and from any sales above that number to the Blues.
A number of fans have reported technical issues in the opening weeks of the season which should be raised with iFollow - their email address is ifollow@efl.com - rather than the club.
Photo: TWTD
