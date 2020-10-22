Earlier Kick-Off For Sunderland Fixture

Thursday, 22nd Oct 2020 15:34

Town’s League One game at Sunderland on Tuesday 3rd November will now kick-off at 7pm.

The fixture at the Stadium of Light had previously been set to start at 7.45pm.

The games at home to Gillingham next Tuesday and Crawley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday 10th November have also moved to 7pm starts.









Photo: Action Images