Lambert: This Club Can’t Stand in a Young Kid’s Way If the Money’s Really, Really Good
Friday, 23rd Oct 2020 11:15
Town boss Paul Lambert says none of his first-teamers being sold before the transfer window closed last Friday was great, despite Crystal Palace having made two bids for Flynn Downes in late August, but says that interest may be renewed in January and admits that if clubs offer “really good money” then the Blues couldn’t stand in the way of players moving to the top flight.
In addition to Palace making their rebuffed offers of £1.2 million and £1.6 million for Downes, who is currently out with a knee injury, Championship AFC Bournemouth made a bid of around £1 million for Kayden Jackson, while Luke Woolfenden was also understood to have caught the eye of other clubs last season.
“You can only be bought if someone wants to buy you,” Lambert said. “People have to come in.
“Flynn’s situation everybody knew about and it went the way it did, that went away. It might raise its head again in the next window, I don’t know, but that’s football.
“Nobody moving is great on that side of it. But if somebody comes in and offers really good money for any of the guys, I don’t think the club can stand in the way because of the way the financial situation is at the minute. But somebody’s got to come in and want to buy you, so we wait and see.”
Reflecting further on Palace’s offers for Downes, he added: “The money wasn’t good, the money was nowhere near good enough so [owner] Marcus [Evans] was quite right, quite entitled to do what he wants. It’s his club, he runs it, it’s finances, but the bid itself was absolutely nowhere near.
“But if they came in with an offer which was incredible and Flynn went, then it would be brilliant for Flynn, I’m not going to sit here and deny a young kid the chance to go into the Premier League or anything like that, but the money had to be right for the football club.
“I knew it wasn’t and Marcus obviously has the main call on it and he said that as well.
“Flynn did great for us and if the club got an incredible offer, then I think the club would thank him for his efforts and he goes and tries to be what hopefully he’s going to turn out to be. This club can’t stand in a young kid’s way if the money’s really, really good.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]