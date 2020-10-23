Chambers: I Want - and Need - Success With Ipswich

Friday, 23rd Oct 2020 16:34 Like all supporters, captain Luke Chambers is hoping Town can recover from Tuesday’s setback at Doncaster and return to winning ways in what promises to be another tough assignment at Lincoln tomorrow. Michael Appleton’s Imps are sitting third in the table on the same 16-point tally as the second-placed Blues and the top of League One is looking predictably congested as just six points separate leaders Hull and sixth-placed Doncaster who, along with fifth-placed Sunderland, both have games in hand on the others. In Town’s previous seven games the opposition have looked to press in high areas, seeking to gain possession before Town could get into their passing rhythm, and Chambers said: “Accrington did it, Doncaster did it, they’ve all done it, and I expect Lincoln will press at times and drop off at other times. “In most of our games the opposition have been trying to do the same thing and play the same way against us. “We’ve come out on top in the majority of the battles and on Tuesday we didn’t do that. Lincoln will play a similar game – they are an aggressive, running team with fit players. “When the ball goes forward to the big man up top they will be looking to play and press. “Every team will be looking at how they can stop us and they will look at what happened at Doncaster. “We conspired to defeat ourselves by the way we conceded the goals. We had played at such a high level as a group and when so many of us dropped below that standard in Tuesday’s game it was one of the main reasons we lost.” Chambers will remain at right-back, manager Paul Lambert having said he's not looking at making changes after just one disappointing result and performance, and he has no qualms about continuing in the role for the greater good of the team.

He added: “Maybe in the past, when I was playing centre-half, I took on too much and I was trying to do a bit of everything. “That’s not the case at the moment. I’m playing right-back and enjoying the fact that I can get further up the pitch. “I’m looking after my own little slot and doing what I can to help the team. I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can and for as long as I can.” Meanwhile, the skipper is still coming to terms with his newly-acquired status as one of the top 10 league appearance-makers in the history of the club. “If, as expected, he plays at Sincil Bank it will be his 345th league game for the club and edge him ahead of Jimmy Leadbetter to occupy tenth place outright. He features alongside legends like Mick Mills, George Burley and John Wark, all members of Bobby Robson’s team that won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup three years later, while challenging regularly for the League Championship at the same time. Chambers said: “I’ve had a lot to do with George and John but I haven’t met Mick very often. I know he co-commentates on a lot of our games so I’m not sure about his opinion of me at the moment! “But just to be mentioned alongside these guys…I don’t want to say it’s a little embarrassing because of where we are at the moment but what can I say? I’ve achieved that milestone and I’m in that group, albeit not at the level where they played. “I’m there by right, by playing games and I must have done something right to have been around this long. “You can only look after your own position at times and help others as much as you can – that’s what it means to play as a team. I just want to play as long as I can and enjoy it as much as I can, and I have been doing that for the last few weeks.” Chambers revealed that he and Burley, the only Town player to go on and manage the club, met regularly for a while – in an Ipswich school playground. He added: “I spent a lot of time with George because his grandkids and my kids went to the same school for a time and we chatted in the playground on many occasions. “He’s a really good guy and he’s looked after me. He’s father-in-law to Chris Hogg, who played for the club and was also on the coaching staff before joining Newcastle. “Johnny Wark is always around but I haven’t seen a lot of him recently because of the lockdown but I know all about what all three of them achieved for this club. “To be in their company for the number of appearances I have made is great for me and my family. “They will be the same as me – we do it for the fans, to try and achieve success for the club and give everything for the cause. My family are proud of me and that’s what matters to me. “But I also want – and need – success with Ipswich and I’ve been crying out for it. I’ve wanted it ever since I came here in 2012. “Back then we wanted to get to the Premier League and it hurts that we’re a long way from that now. As I’ve said, it doesn’t sit well with me. “We’ve got an opportunity to do something this year and we can’t get too flustered about one result, the defeat at Doncaster on Tuesday. “We know what’s required – we need to bounce back at Lincoln tomorrow – and if we do what we were doing in the first six games of the season I think we’ll have a good opportunity.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



NthQldITFC added 16:52 - Oct 23

I like that interview. Good man Chambo. 16

Mullet added 16:54 - Oct 23

Luke Chambers is not a "legend" in the same sense as the true greats of ITFC. That's not up for debate.



He is deserving of praise though and should be cherished far more for sticking with us, and standing up to those trying to wreck the club. From the work he does on the pitch to the way he carries himself off it, he is an absolute credit to the club.



27

keighleyblue added 18:29 - Oct 23

Great comments from LC, a genuine and humble man. When there was talk about him returning to Forest I was genuinely worried that we'd lose the one man holding our club together. 7

BlueySwede added 20:32 - Oct 23

To me Chambers have been great so far this season. Always gives his absolute best, a worthy captain for Ipswich Town FC. 3

blue86 added 22:45 - Oct 23

Chambers does certainly care for the club, after he hangs up his boots it would be great to have him at town in some role. 2

Daniel72 added 23:31 - Oct 23

All credit to LC.. a great captain. 0

ringwoodblue added 09:09 - Oct 24

Got to hand it to Luke, he’s had a lot of criticism in recent years (some rightly deserved) but he seems to care about the club and has come back stronger playing well at RB so far this season.

In my opinion not a legend of this club but a fantastic servant who deserves recognition for his long service. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments