Supporters Club AGM Off

Friday, 23rd Oct 2020 16:32 The Town Supporters Club’s AGM, which usually takes place at this time of the year, will not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The AGM, where the manager of the day, staff and other figures from the club hierarchy answer fans' questions, is required by the Supporters Club’s constitution, however, alternative arrangements are being put in place as a result of the current situation. A statement reads: “Under the terms of our constitution the Official Ipswich Town FC Supporters Club is required to hold an Annual General Meeting before 31st October each year. “Due to the current pandemic and the social distancing rules, and for the safety of all, this will currently not be possible. “Therefore, the committee will hold a specially-arranged Zoom meeting where the chairman will ask them if they are willing to continue in their existing roles until such time that we can hold a safe, law-abiding AGM. “We have prepared and had audited our latest set of accounts and these are available here. Anything else that arises from our meeting will also be published [on their website] as soon as possible. “If anyone has any questions please feel free to contact us. We have regular dialogue with the club on many issues and will continue to do so. “Let’s hope the current season finishes with us back in the ground supporting the team and gaining promotion. COYB!”

