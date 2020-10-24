Lankester, Ward, Bishop and Hawkins Start at Lincoln

Saturday, 24th Oct 2020 14:19 Jack Lankester is handed his first league start since January 2019 and Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins return to the side as manager Paul Lambert makes four changes for this afternoon’s game against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank with Teddy Bishop also back in the XI. Lankester missed the best part of a season and a half after two stress fractures to his back and has made one EFL Trophy start and two League One sub appearances so far this season. The 20-year-old comes in on the right of the front three with Alan Judge dropping out having complained of a hamstring problem earlier in the week. Ward returns at left-back for Myles Kenlock, who drops to the bench, having missed the last three League One matches with the achilles problem he suffered in the visit to the MK Dons. Bishop takes over from Emyr Huws in midfield with the Welshman among the subs, while striker Hawkins, who came on in the second half as the Blues lost 4-1 at Doncaster on Tuesday having missed the 2-0 victory over Accrington with a groin problem, replaces Freddie Sears, who is also on the bench. Town pair James Wilson and Jon Nolan are facing their former club. Lincoln make two changes from the team which beat Plymouth 2-0 at Sincil Bank on Tuesday with ex-Blues loanee Tayo Edun and Harry Anderson coming into the team for Sean Roughan and Tom Hopper. Former Town striker David Johnson’s son Brennan, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest, starts for the Imps. Lincoln: Palmer, Eyoma, Montsma, Walsh, Edun, Bridcutt, McGrandles, Jones, Anderson, Grant, Johnson. Subs: Ross, Hopper, Scully, Archibald, Soule, Gotts, Roughan. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Lankester, Edwards, Hawkins. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Huws, Bennetts, Sears. Referee: Kevin Johnson (Weston-super-Mare).

BettyBlue added 14:22 - Oct 24

Does anyone know are best team? do the players know if they're starting a game?

Does anyone understand our pattern of play? Or who is playing next to them?

No, Paul. Np-one does. -15

JDAndCoke added 14:26 - Oct 24

You on the wind up Betty? 8

blueheartXT added 14:31 - Oct 24

Betty how is Chapelfield these days? 3

Saxonblue74 added 14:33 - Oct 24

Bettyblue, do you ever have anything positive to say? And it's "our", not "are" best team! 4

RobITFC added 14:34 - Oct 24

3 defenders on the bench though ? Surely would be better to have one of the younger midfield/strikers ? 0

heathen66 added 14:37 - Oct 24

I was under the impression that if you had the shirt then it is yours to lose.

I really feel sorry for Myles Kenlock. Has played well recently and was certainly not the worst player on Tuesday.

I assume the shirt thing does not apply to everyone!!! -1

juniorblue added 14:39 - Oct 24

It always amazes me how some on here are negative before the game has even started....

This looks like a good line up. PL has not made too many changes and they seem reasonable to me. Let's hope for a better overall performance than Tuesday. COYB! 5

jas0999 added 14:46 - Oct 24

Big game as we need to bounce back after losing our first tough game of the season.



Team selection seems fair to me. Ward has to play if fit and Lankaster Is certainly a good player. 4

pazzy added 14:47 - Oct 24

just worry about holy I think lambert has picked ok with changes come on town do it for the fans

0

Kickingblock added 14:48 - Oct 24

Go for it Town!



Come On You Blues!

Come On You Blues!

Come On You Blues! 1

Europablue added 14:55 - Oct 24

That seems like a really positive line up. One of the changes is enforced by injury and Ward has been sorely missed, so although Kenlock hasn't really deserved to lose his place, I think it was the right decision. 1

mib added 14:59 - Oct 24

Betty blue, Chips on shoulders come to mind, bet you are a real bundle of fun on a night out, and learn to spell. 1

Suffolkboy added 15:11 - Oct 24

Feels good to read of ; feels positive throughout and a multi- faceted line up on the bench .I’d guess everyone involved will be willing us on and probably desperate to get on that field at some stage and actually contribute !

Let’s hope for NO injuries and NO enforced substitutions ,with confident play and goals to bring a smile !

COYB 1

Pezzer added 16:47 - Oct 24

Oh dear I think Nsiala needs to be away from the first team, 2 penalties conceded in consecutive games basically not good enough, always likely to get a red card as well. 0

