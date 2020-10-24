Lankester, Ward, Bishop and Hawkins Start at Lincoln
Saturday, 24th Oct 2020 14:19
Jack Lankester is handed his first league start since January 2019 and Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins return to the side as manager Paul Lambert makes four changes for this afternoon’s game against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank with Teddy Bishop also back in the XI.
Lankester missed the best part of a season and a half after two stress fractures to his back and has made one EFL Trophy start and two League One sub appearances so far this season.
The 20-year-old comes in on the right of the front three with Alan Judge dropping out having complained of a hamstring problem earlier in the week.
Ward returns at left-back for Myles Kenlock, who drops to the bench, having missed the last three League One matches with the achilles problem he suffered in the visit to the MK Dons.
Bishop takes over from Emyr Huws in midfield with the Welshman among the subs, while striker Hawkins, who came on in the second half as the Blues lost 4-1 at Doncaster on Tuesday having missed the 2-0 victory over Accrington with a groin problem, replaces Freddie Sears, who is also on the bench. Town pair James Wilson and Jon Nolan are facing their former club.
Lincoln make two changes from the team which beat Plymouth 2-0 at Sincil Bank on Tuesday with ex-Blues loanee Tayo Edun and Harry Anderson coming into the team for Sean Roughan and Tom Hopper.
Former Town striker David Johnson’s son Brennan, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest, starts for the Imps.
Lincoln: Palmer, Eyoma, Montsma, Walsh, Edun, Bridcutt, McGrandles, Jones, Anderson, Grant, Johnson. Subs: Ross, Hopper, Scully, Archibald, Soule, Gotts, Roughan.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Lankester, Edwards, Hawkins. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Huws, Bennetts, Sears. Referee: Kevin Johnson (Weston-super-Mare).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]