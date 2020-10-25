Quantcast
Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 25th Oct 2020 09:19

Highlights of yesterday's 1-0 defeat at Lincoln via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Action Images



HighgateBlue added 09:27 - Oct 25
That link ( ) takes me to the Doncaster highlights. A place I realllly don't want to go!
Northstandveteran added 09:36 - Oct 25
Yesterday's highlights are on YouTube Highgateblue.
Although I wouldn't recommend going there either!
Nthsuffolkblue added 14:04 - Oct 25
Correct link here:
