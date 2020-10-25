Town Ball 24 in FA Cup Draw

Sunday, 25th Oct 2020 17:56 Town will be ball number 24 in Monday evening’s draw for the first round of the FA Cup. The draw will be shown live on BT Sport ahead of the fourth round qualifying tie between Bishop’s Stortford and St Albans City at around 7.10pm. It will also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter channels. First round ties will be played over the weekend of November 7th and 8th. Last season Town defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay - ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010 - following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s. FA Cup First Round

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Barrow

4 Blackpool

5 Bolton Wanderers

6 Bradford City

7 Bristol Rovers

8 Burton Albion

9 Cambridge United

10 Carlisle United

11 Charlton Athletic

12 Cheltenham Town

13 Colchester United

14 Crawley Town

15 Crewe Alexandra

16 Doncaster Rovers

17 Exeter City

18 Fleetwood Town

19 Forest Green Rovers

20 Gillingham

21 Grimsby Town

22 Harrogate Town

23 Hull City

24 Ipswich Town

25 Leyton Orient

26 Lincoln City

27 Mansfield Town

28 Milton Keynes Dons

29 Morecambe

30 Newport County

31 Northampton Town

32 Oldham Athletic

33 Oxford United

34 Peterborough United

35 Plymouth Argyle

36 Port Vale

37 Portsmouth

38 Rochdale

39 Salford City

40 Scunthorpe United

41 Shrewsbury Town

42 Southend United

43 Stevenage

44 Sunderland

45 Swindon Town

46 Tranmere Rovers

47 Walsall

48 Wigan Athletic

49 Darlington

50 Skelmersdale United

51 Solihull Moors

52 Banbury United

53 South Shields

54 Hartlepool United

55 FC United of Manchester

56 Brackley Town

57 King's Lynn Town

58 Chesterfield

59 AFC Fylde

60 Marine

61 Cray Valley Paper Mills

62 Canvey Island

63 Hayes & Yeading United

64 Bromley

65 Tonbridge Angels

66 Hampton & Richmond Borough

67 Woking

68 Maldon & Tiptree

69 Dagenham & Redbridge

70 Barnet

71 Oxford City

72 Eastbourne Borough

73 Eastleigh

74 Torquay United

75 Havant & Waterlooville

76 Boreham Wood

77 Yeovil Town

78 Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City

79 Concord Rangers

80 Chorley

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



slade1 added 19:08 - Oct 25

The draw is also live on BBC 2, not just BT Sport 1

multiplescoregasms added 19:15 - Oct 25

All the non leagues teams will be hoping for one of the League 1 big boys.......LIncoln...Peterborough,,,,

1

Northstandveteran added 20:32 - Oct 25

Let's hope Lambert doesn't take this competition too seriously and concentrates on cementing a mid table position. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments