Town Ball 24 in FA Cup Draw
Sunday, 25th Oct 2020 17:56

Town will be ball number 24 in Monday evening’s draw for the first round of the FA Cup.

The draw will be shown live on BT Sport ahead of the fourth round qualifying tie between Bishop’s Stortford and St Albans City at around 7.10pm. It will also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter channels.

First round ties will be played over the weekend of November 7th and 8th.

Last season Town defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay - ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010 - following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s.

FA Cup First Round
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Barrow
4 Blackpool
5 Bolton Wanderers
6 Bradford City
7 Bristol Rovers
8 Burton Albion
9 Cambridge United
10 Carlisle United
11 Charlton Athletic
12 Cheltenham Town
13 Colchester United
14 Crawley Town
15 Crewe Alexandra
16 Doncaster Rovers
17 Exeter City
18 Fleetwood Town
19 Forest Green Rovers
20 Gillingham
21 Grimsby Town
22 Harrogate Town
23 Hull City 
24 Ipswich Town
25 Leyton Orient
26 Lincoln City
27 Mansfield Town
28 Milton Keynes Dons
29 Morecambe
30 Newport County
31 Northampton Town
32 Oldham Athletic
33 Oxford United
34 Peterborough United
35 Plymouth Argyle
36 Port Vale
37 Portsmouth
38 Rochdale
39 Salford City
40 Scunthorpe United
41 Shrewsbury Town
42 Southend United
43 Stevenage
44 Sunderland
45 Swindon Town
46 Tranmere Rovers
47 Walsall
48 Wigan Athletic
49 Darlington
50 Skelmersdale United
51 Solihull Moors
52 Banbury United
53 South Shields
54 Hartlepool United
55 FC United of Manchester
56 Brackley Town
57 King's Lynn Town
58 Chesterfield
59 AFC Fylde
60 Marine
61 Cray Valley Paper Mills
62 Canvey Island
63 Hayes & Yeading United
64 Bromley
65 Tonbridge Angels
66 Hampton & Richmond Borough
67 Woking
68 Maldon & Tiptree
69 Dagenham & Redbridge
70 Barnet
71 Oxford City
72 Eastbourne Borough
73 Eastleigh
74 Torquay United
75 Havant & Waterlooville
76 Boreham Wood
77 Yeovil Town
78 Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City
79 Concord Rangers
80 Chorley


