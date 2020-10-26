Bishop: It's Not Time to Panic
Monday, 26th Oct 2020 10:43
Midfielder Teddy Bishop has assured supporters there is no need to panic after Town suffered successive away defeats at Doncaster and Lincoln in the space of four days last week.
The Blues are next in action tomorrow evening at Portman Road against Gillingham, while Crewe are the visitors on Saturday as Paul Lambert’s men look to make up for lost ground in the League One promotion race.
Bishop, 24, said: “It’s not time to panic. It’s still very early in the season and on the whole I think we’ve started the season very well and we’ve got two home games to come this week. There’s no panic here so there shouldn’t be any panic anywhere else.
“The games against Gillingham and Crewe are both very important because, obviously, we’re all very disappointed with the two defeats.
“But we’ll look back on them and see where it went wrong, and we definitely have a good opportunity now to get two wins.”
Asked if the away defeats had piled on the pressure to put things right, Bishop added: “I think there is pressure on every game. We go into every one looking to win so I don’t there will be any more pressure than usual.”
Bishop has also set himself a target of at least 10 goals this season after an unprecedented run of three from his first seven starts, although fourth-placed Town still remain the division’s highest-scoring team alongside Doncaster on 14.
He said: “It was disappointing that we didn’t create many scoring chances in the last two games, but maybe it was due to the fact that they were away from home, fatigue, there are all sorts of factors.
“We’ll definitely be looking to get back to our free-scoring ways that we started the season with.
“I’ve got three goals so far and I’m looking to get a lot more. I always knew I had it in me – it’s just about getting forward and taking the chances when they come along – so I’m happy with that.
“Double figures, that’s definitely the aim. If you’d told me before the season started that I would have three goals from seven starts I’d have said it has to be double figures for me this season.”
The fact that he is playing on a regular basis – he has featured in all eight of Town’s league games – is clearly helping but Bishop also believes the 4-3-3 system favoured by Lambert is playing a big part in his impressive start to the current campaign.
“It’s a bit of both really,” he continued. “Obviously, playing regularly is a big help, but the stats tell me that I’m fitter now than I’ve ever been and I’m covering a longer distance in games than I ever did before.
“The system helps me to get into more advanced positions, so that is a big help too. Everything is analysed and I’m running more than ever before in my career. I’m also feeling very good about the way my body and my fitness is at the moment.
“I’m the type of player who is not really fussed where I play, as long as I’m in the team. I can definitely make an impact on the team from more than one position so it doesn’t really matter where the gaffer wants me to play and I’m happy with that.
“The position I’m playing at the moment is probably perfect for my game because it suits me playing box to box and also the defensive part of the role.
“The gaffer and his assistant, Stuart Taylor, recognise that I’m obviously more dangerous further up the pitch so that’s something I have definitely added to my game this season.”
Bishop’s surging runs with the ball at his feet was a prominent feature of Town’s six-game unbeaten run that took them to the top of the table and he added: “I will be looking to keep doing that a lot more. It wasn’t really on for me on Saturday, I didn’t think, because Lincoln just sat off and there wasn’t a lot of space to get on the ball and run.
“It’s when games start to open up that I can really find the gaps and start running through them.”
Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD
