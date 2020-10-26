Dyer Returning as Town U23s Coach

Monday, 26th Oct 2020 12:01 Former Blues and England midfielder Kieron Dyer is returning to Town as the club’s U23s coach. Dyer was the Blues’ U18s coach for two years until the summer of 2019 having previously worked with the U16s. The 41-year-old left the club to further his knowledge of the coaching side of the game and subsequently spent time at other clubs, including Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht. It’s understood Dyer, who starts his new role on Thursday, will be working alongside Terry Butcher, who returned to the club in February coaching at the academy, while Gerard Nash will take on a new scouting position with the first team. “I start officially on Thursday doing the Ipswich U23s, I’ve got a good history with the football club," he told Sky Sports. “We’re in Cat Two but the way we survive as a club is getting the youngsters through and selling them on for money. “That’s what happened with me and with a lot of players, Darren Bent, Titus Bramble, Darren Ambrose, Jason Dozzell, he’s got a son Andre who could be worth a few quid. We’ve got some talented kids.” Dyer has just returned from filming Channel Four’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in Scotland.

Photo: Matchday Images



slade1 added 12:09 - Oct 26

Dyer and Butcher will be caretaker managers of the first team very soon 5

positivity added 12:11 - Oct 26

great news, wonder if there's thoughts of succession? always talks a good game 2

RobITFC added 12:11 - Oct 26

Now this is some "Good news" :) 5

ThatMuhrenCross added 12:13 - Oct 26

It looks as though everything is falling into place for Dyer to be announced as the new manager with Terry as his assistant! 2

Suffolkboy added 12:15 - Oct 26

Brings consistency to acknowledged ITFC tradition , and should prove an asset at this level .In public appears to be both articulate and enthusiastic .

Wish him every good luck !

COYB 2

itfcjoe added 12:16 - Oct 26

Can't we just put him straight in charge of the 1st team? 1

tractorboybig added 12:34 - Oct 26

the peasants are getting restless, Must try and appease them. 0

CraigEdwards added 12:37 - Oct 26

Greats news and a fantastic combo for the future. Welcome back KD 0

Saxonblue74 added 12:44 - Oct 26

Dust your boots off Kieran, you're in!😂 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:02 - Oct 26

Good... be a shame to lose KD elsewhere. He's a thinker when it comes to the game so keep him engaged and learning 1

CornishMariner added 13:49 - Oct 26

Anything that improves our scouting has to be a good thing. There is likely to be a big squad churn next summer so makes sense to improve this aspect. 0

grow_our_own added 13:49 - Oct 26

Give him the top job. Lambert isn't up to it 0

Bluebongo added 14:36 - Oct 26

Really good news. Always thought a Prem club would snap him up, he,s Ipswich through a nd through,and someone the young pla yers can look up to. 0

North_London_Blue added 15:01 - Oct 26

The last ex player did alright as manager. He always comes across as pretty switched on in football terms at least. With the style we play and the youngsters coming through, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to start easing him in to the picture. Might bring a feel good factor back to the club. 0

Europablue added 16:07 - Oct 26

I'd love to see Ipswich have a consistent identity through the club, based on the Robson/Burley style of play and have all the age groups playing to that style and bring ex players like Dyer through as a ready-made first team manager. 0

