Dyer Returning as Town U23s Coach
Monday, 26th Oct 2020 12:01
Former Blues and England midfielder Kieron Dyer is returning to Town as the club’s U23s coach.
Dyer was the Blues’ U18s coach for two years until the summer of 2019 having previously worked with the U16s.
The 41-year-old left the club to further his knowledge of the coaching side of the game and subsequently spent time at other clubs, including Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht.
It’s understood Dyer, who starts his new role on Thursday, will be working alongside Terry Butcher, who returned to the club in February coaching at the academy, while Gerard Nash will take on a new scouting position with the first team.
“I start officially on Thursday doing the Ipswich U23s, I’ve got a good history with the football club," he told Sky Sports.
“We’re in Cat Two but the way we survive as a club is getting the youngsters through and selling them on for money.
“That’s what happened with me and with a lot of players, Darren Bent, Titus Bramble, Darren Ambrose, Jason Dozzell, he’s got a son Andre who could be worth a few quid. We’ve got some talented kids.”
Dyer has just returned from filming Channel Four’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in Scotland.
Photo: Matchday Images
