U23s Beat Owls to Return to Top of Table

Tuesday, 27th Oct 2020 14:25 Ross Crane (pictured), Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba were on target as Town’s U23s came from a goal down to beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Playford Road this afternoon. The visitors took the lead in the 34th minute via Manuel but Crane, who joined the Blues from Bury Town in the summer, levelled eight minutes later. McGavin gave Town the lead in the 84th minute from a free-kick with Ndaba completing the victory with the third three minutes later. As a result of the victory, the young Blues return to the top of Professional Development League Two South. McGavin had been tipped for a place among the subs for this evening's first-team game against Gillingham with Jon Nolan suspended for three matches and Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse still out injured, was involved. Notably, Armando Dobra was missing from the side, perhaps indicating that the Albanian U21 international will be on the bench. Among the U23s subs was schoolboy forward Jack Manly, involved at that level for the first time. Former England and Town midfielder Kieron Dyer takes over as U23s coach on Thursday with Gerard Nash moving to a scouting role with the first team. Meanwhile, the Blues’ U18s won 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday with Tyrese Osbourne and Tawanda Chirewa netting the goals. U23s: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Crane, Healy, Brown, Gibbs, Viral. Subs: Bort, Stewart, Manly, Oppong, Siziba.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gilesy added 14:44 - Oct 27

Why are we playing Sheffield Wednesday if the league is regionalised and they're in the northern region? 0

Woolfenthen added 15:26 - Oct 27

You play the northern teams once, with the reverse fixture the following season. Southern sides play home and away as usual 0

Gilesy added 15:43 - Oct 27

Ah! Thanks 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:24 - Oct 27

U23's seem to be turning games around regularly. As soon as the senior squad go behind I'm resigned to defeat! 0

