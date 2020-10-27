McGuinness, Woolfenden and Sears Start Against Gills

Tuesday, 27th Oct 2020 18:21 On-loan Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness is handed his Blues debut, Luke Woolfenden his first League One appearance of the season and Freddie Sears a return to the side as Town boss Paul Lambert makes three changes ahead of this evening’s game against Gillingham at Portman Road. McGuinness and Woolfenden will form a new central defensive partnership with Toto Nsiala dropping to the bench and James Wilson out of the 18. Jack Lankester moves into the advanced central midfield role having played wide on the right in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Lincoln with Jon Nolan suspended for three games following his red card at Sincil Bank. Sears may well take up the position vacated by Lankester with Gwion Edwards on the left and Oli Hawkins in the centre of the attack. Gillingham include former Blues loanees Jordan Graham and Dominic Samuel in their starting XI. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Lankester, Sears, Edwards, Hawkins. Subs: Cornell, Bennetts, Nsiala, Kenlock, Dobra, Huws, Simpson. Gillingham: Bonham, Jackson, Tucker, Maghoma, Medley, McKenzie, Dempsey, MacDonald, Graham, Samuel, Akinde. Subs: Walsh, Eccles, Robertson, Woods, Willock, Coyle, Oliver. Referee: Antony Coggins (Bicester).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Cloddyseedbed added 18:24 - Oct 27

Now that I like the look of! 3

ChestnutSe added 18:26 - Oct 27

I guess you need to win games to keep the shirt 0

billlm added 18:27 - Oct 27

Have to agree, should be ok, let's hope, so he will be accused of panicking and changing to much 1

billlm added 18:28 - Oct 27

There's your first bite 0

IpswichToon added 18:30 - Oct 27

I’m actually quite happy with this lineup. No complaints at all! COYB!! 2

Orraman added 18:30 - Oct 27

Changes needed after last two games but I feel it is a bit rough on James Wilson, who, although not the classiest of players has done nothing wrong this season 2

multiplescoregasms added 18:40 - Oct 27

I assume Wilson is injured? As Orraman says, not done much wrong this season. If he isn't injured, it's an interesting move to change both centre backs and play 2 that haven't played together yet. Not saying a bad one, just an interesting one....unless we lose 4-0 of course :-) 0

heathen66 added 18:41 - Oct 27

So two player recently in the team of the week dropped. However I am really not surprised as many have said some changes were needed.

I hope Woolfenden and McGuinness are good at covering for awol team mates otherwise unfortunately we may see the same result although we are playing Gillingham and Crewe and not Doncaster and Lincoln.

Should have enough if we play more offensively with Sears playing off Hawkins...and not in a 4-5-1 0

blues1 added 18:45 - Oct 27

Orraman. While I agree it's tough on wilson, how can u say hes done nothing wrong this season? He was part of the defense that conceded 4 goals against Doncaster. Or are u really trying to say every goal weve conceded this season is down to nsiala? Theyve all got things wrong. But yes, still a bit harsh on him. But guess lambert felt he didnt need 3 defenders on the bench. And as actually, other than the last 2 games, nsiala had been playing well, I guess wilson got the short straw so to say. 0

Lathers added 18:47 - Oct 27

I just pray that Woolf and McBlackStuff play well tonight and we keep this back 4 moving forward. Our midfield 3 looks a bit milky but if we can’t beat Gills then time for a rethink in the dugout and upstairs. 0

Razor added 18:53 - Oct 27

Bit dodgy to play 2 new centre halves at once-----hope they have trained well and understand each other.



Bennetts for Freddie for me any day of the week----lets give tis fellah a chance please, isnt that why we brought him in!? 0

jas0999 added 19:11 - Oct 27

Wilson is a very average player as is Toto, so no concerns with these changes. 1

TimmyH added 19:51 - Oct 27

About time for Woolfie and McGuiness...hope they take the opportunity with both hands! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments