Lambert Misses Game as He Awaits Covid-19 Test Result as Gill Tests Positive

Tuesday, 27th Oct 2020 19:12

Town boss Paul Lambert is not at this evening’s game against Gillingham as a precautionary measure the club has announced having undergone a Covid-19 test, while first-team coach Matt Gill has tested positive.

Lambert reported symptoms this morning and was tested immediately with the result expected later this evening.

“Paul is following the guidelines and it's a precautionary measure until the result of his test comes through,” Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club website.

Gill missed the game at Lincoln as he reported symptoms on Saturday morning and subsequently underwent a test which came back positive. He will self-isolate for 10 days as a result.

“Matt showed symptoms Saturday morning and was immediately sent home,” O’Neill added.

The Blues boss was due to watch tonight’s match from the directors’ box as he was serving a one-match ban following his red card at Lincoln on Saturday.

Lambert and Gill will now watch the match on the club's iFollow service.





Photo: TWTD