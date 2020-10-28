|Ipswich Town 1 v 0 Gillingham
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 27th October 2020 Kick-off 19:00
Evans: Town Knew They Had a Battering, the Best Side Lost
Wednesday, 28th Oct 2020 09:10
Gillingham manager Steve Evans felt Town and their boss Paul Lambert will have known they “had a battering” from the Gills during last night’s 1-0 Blues victory over his side, believing the “best team lost, by a distance”.
Teddy Bishop’s 87th-minute goal secured Town's win against the Kent side - the Blues having enjoyed 70 per cent possession over the 90 minutes - but Evans insisted the result was far from a fair reflection of the game and that Lambert - who missed the match having undergone a Covid-19 test - will have known that.
Relations between the pair broke down after comments Evans made after last year’s game between the teams at the Priestfield Stadium with Lambert refusing to acknowledge his fellow Glaswegian at subsequent fixtures between the clubs.
“Privately they knew they had a battering,” he told Kent Online. “But we will listen to the Lambert boy saying they were brilliant again. He said it on Saturday but I know a lot of Ipswich fans. I watched it as well. They were very poor. They weren’t so good tonight.
“I tell you what, he will have been having a beer [afterwards]. He might not say it but he will know.
“The best team lost, by some distance. Second half it was one-way traffic. They were playing on counter-attacks.
“They got a bit of help with some of the decisions. I am not questioning the integrity of the referee but it was a poor performance from him, it’s as bad as it gets.
“First half was a disciplined performance, we had a good organisation, good shape, one thing they have got is a huge budget and for that they get good players. They made one good chance that the boy [Jack Lankester] should probably score.
“We had to change the goalkeeper [after Jack Bonham got injured] and different things and we got to half time and we said, 'With more belief, let’s go and take them on, they are under pressure to get promoted.’
“Second half one team played all the football and made all the chances, one team deserved to win, one team got all of the decisions, but we have to just go again.”
The loss was Evans’s side’s fourth in a row and he is aware the knives will be out for him following such a run.
“The vultures will be about won’t they?” he added. “We have lost four games, but we were outstanding second half against Ipswich, probably the best Gillingham performance in a long time, including some big wins last season.
“Our open play, our general play, passing and moving, we got to the byline on 15-20 occasions, Jordan Graham was on fire, we were putting balls in, they were clearing it off the line and if there is a criticism it is that we are not taking our chances.
“When you play against clubs like Ipswich, with 20 times our budget, with the resources that allows them to bring better players in, you have to take chances when they come.
“We have been glaringly missing chances against Pompey, glaring against Fleetwood and even more so on Tuesday. In football they say if you are making chances, then you are on some sort of track that is heading in the right direction.”
