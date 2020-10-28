Lambert's Covid-19 Test Negative

Wednesday, 28th Oct 2020 12:05 Town boss Paul Lambert’s Covid-19 test has come back negative, the club has confirmed. Lambert took the test yesterday having reported mild symptoms and missed last night’s game against Gillingham as a precaution. The Blues manager watched his side’s 1-0 victory on iFollow and received news of his negative test just after the final whistle. Over the weekend, first-team coach Matt Gill tested positive having felt symptoms on Saturday - missing the Lincoln match as a consequence - and is now self-isolating for the required 10 days. Lambert will continued to be monitored ahead of Saturday’s home match against Crewe Alexandra but hopes to be back in the dugout. “While obviously encouraging that the manager has tested negative, we still have to show a degree of caution,” physio Matt Byard told the club website. “We will monitor the symptoms over the next couple of days. If they start to clear up then I’d expect the manager to be back at the training ground on Friday morning. If the symptoms remain or increase, then we will have to do another test.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ChestnutSe added 12:07 - Oct 28

How can that be, he's always positive? 3

keighleyblue added 12:13 - Oct 28

Glad to hear it. 0

Wooly74 added 12:14 - Oct 28

That's really, really good news 😊👍 1

BangaloreBlues added 12:14 - Oct 28

Great news, we need him on the touchline.

Should get another 3 points against Crewe, hopefully continue our "no-goals-conceded", and maybe create a club record. Imagine going a whole season without conceding a goal at home!?

Then a nail biting trip to Sunderland... 0

