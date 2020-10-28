EFL Trophy Now Papa John's Trophy
Wednesday, 28th Oct 2020 15:52
The EFL Trophy will be known as the Papa John’s Trophy with immediate effect after a sponsorship deal was signed with the pizza takeaway company.
The arrangement will run until the end of the 2022/23 season with Papa John’s also the official pizza of the EFL.
EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright said: “The EFL is delighted to welcome Papa John’s as title sponsor of the EFL Trophy and a new addition to the League’s portfolio of partners.
“As we continue to navigate through the challenging times that the coronavirus pandemic presents, it is testament to the growing appeal of the EFL that we are able to attract new partners and invest the sponsorship fee into the competition through payments to clubs, which is important during this difficult period.
“We look forward to working with Papa John’s over the next three years to build on the success of the competition and create Papa John’s Trophy moments for us all to celebrate.”
Papa John’s UK marketing director Giles Codd added: “We’re very excited to be named title sponsors of the EFL Trophy. It’s a real honour to be able to support EFL clubs in what is undoubtedly a tough time for everyone involved.
“It’s always been our goal to serve the best ingredients for the most memorable occasions so we’re incredibly proud to be supporting such a great football competition.”
The Blues face Crawley Town in their final group game at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday 10th November (KO 7pm).
A Town victory would secure a place in the knockout stage, while a draw either with or without a bonus point for winning a penalty shootout could be enough for the Blues depending on the result in the Gillingham-Arsenal U21s fixture.
Photo: EFL
