Folami Completes Melbourne Victory Move

Thursday, 29th Oct 2020 08:53 Blues striker Ben Folami has completed his move to Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory on loan until the end of the season. Town manager Paul Lambert confirmed a fortnight ago that a deal that would see the 21-year-old join the Victory back in his home country was close to being done. “It’s a great opportunity for him,” he said. “I think he knows the coach there [Grant Brebner], I think it’s good for him that he’ll play competitive football week in, week out, I think that’s important for any kid’s development.” Folami, who scored his first senior goal in the recent 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham, is contracted to Town until next summer with the deal likely to include the usual one-year option. The frontman has made four first-team starts and three sub appearances for the Blues. He spent a short spell on loan at Stevenage at the end of last season playing two games from the bench before the campaign was curtailed. “I’m very happy to have signed with Melbourne Victory this season,” Folami told his new loan club’s website. “Victory is one of the biggest clubs in the country, they have such a big membership and fan base and obviously a very proud history of success. “Speaking to Grant, he outlined a very clear vision he has for the team to get them back up the table. “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to play under him, I can’t wait to start training with the team and putting in the hard work to make sure we’re ready to compete this season.” Brebner added: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to Melbourne Victory. We believe Ben is a very talented young striker with a bright future ahead of him. He works hard on and off the pitch and will add depth to our forward stocks this season. “The squad is preparing well, and the likes of Ben, Jacob Butterfield, Callum McManaman, Nick Ansell, Jake Brimmer and Max Crocombe will help the squad build the competitive environment on and off the pitch we believe will help us get back up the table.” Folami is set to join the Victory squad in Doha in late November when they recommence their 2020 AFC Champions League campaign. The A-League is currently set to start on December 27th. The striker was a member of the Olyroos squad - the Australian U23s squad - which qualified for the Olympics which were due to be held in Tokyo this summer but have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move to the Victory will allow coach Graham Arnold to watch him in action on a regular basis ahead of the Games.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 09:05 - Oct 29

Good luck Ben 👍 0

