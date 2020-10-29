Youth Cup Date Set

Thursday, 29th Oct 2020 13:05

Town’s U18s will face Southend United in their FA Youth Cup first round tie at Portman Road on Tuesday 3rd November with a 2pm kick-off.

The game will take place behind closed doors but with the club looking at the possibility of streaming it online.

Last season the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time after defeating King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Meanwhile, second-year scholar Brooklyn Kabongolo, a centre-half, has joined Isthmian League North Division Basildon United on loan and made his debut in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at the Gardiners Close Stadium.





Photo: Action Images