Pompey FA Cup Date Confirmed

Thursday, 29th Oct 2020 17:09 Town have confirmed that the FA Cup first round tie against Portsmouth at Portman Road will be played on Saturday 7th November with a 3pm kick-off. The match will be played behind closed doors but will be available via the BBC and BT digital platforms with the sides yielding £12,500 each as a result. The teams have drawn one another three times in the competition before, all in the last 15 seasons. In both 2006 and 2008 then-Premier League Portsmouth beat the Blues 1-0 at Portman Road in third round ties, while in 2016 Pompey - by then in League Two - beat Town 2-1 in a third-round replay at Fratton Park after a 2-2 draw in Suffolk. The Hampshire club went on to win the trophy for a second time in 2008, having previously carried it off in 1939. Last season Town defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay - ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010 - following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s. FA Cup First Round

1 Leyton Orient v Newport County

2 Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley (PM)

3 Sunderland v Mansfield Town

4 Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra

5 Oxford United v Peterborough United

6 Exeter City v AFC Fylde

7 Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

8 Walsall v Bristol Rovers

9 Rochdale v Chesterfield

10 Swindon Town v Darlington

11 Barnet v Burton Albion

12 Wigan Athletic v Chorley

13 Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley

14 Oxford City v Northampton Town

15 Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe

16 Bromley v Yeovil Town

17 Torquay United v Crawley Town

18 Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool

19 Cheltenham Town v South Shields

20 Stevenage v Concord Rangers

21 Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United

22 Gillingham v Woking

23 Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

24 Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United

25 FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers

26 Salford City v Hartlepool United

27 Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

28 Hull City v Fleetwood Town

29 Colchester United v Marine

30 Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

31 Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

32 Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town

33 Brackley Town v Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City

34 Eastleigh v MK Dons

35 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

36 Boreham Wood v Southend United

37 Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

38 Port Vale v King's Lynn Town

39 Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers

40 Banbury United v Canvey Island

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bergholt_Blue added 17:12 - Oct 29

Hopefully it's better then IFollow to watch on 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:56 - Oct 29

No wonder there is such a monetary gap between the premier league and league 1 when both teams only receive £12.5k each. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments