Pompey FA Cup Date Confirmed
Thursday, 29th Oct 2020 17:09

Town have confirmed that the FA Cup first round tie against Portsmouth at Portman Road will be played on Saturday 7th November with a 3pm kick-off.

The match will be played behind closed doors but will be available via the BBC and BT digital platforms with the sides yielding £12,500 each as a result.

The teams have drawn one another three times in the competition before, all in the last 15 seasons.

In both 2006 and 2008 then-Premier League Portsmouth beat the Blues 1-0 at Portman Road in third round ties, while in 2016 Pompey - by then in League Two - beat Town 2-1 in a third-round replay at Fratton Park after a 2-2 draw in Suffolk.

The Hampshire club went on to win the trophy for a second time in 2008, having previously carried it off in 1939.

Last season Town defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay - ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010 - following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s.

FA Cup First Round
1 Leyton Orient v Newport County
2 Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley (PM)
3 Sunderland v Mansfield Town
4 Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra
5 Oxford United v Peterborough United
6 Exeter City v AFC Fylde
7 Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City
8 Walsall v Bristol Rovers
9 Rochdale v Chesterfield
10 Swindon Town v Darlington
11 Barnet v Burton Albion
12 Wigan Athletic v Chorley
13 Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley
14 Oxford City v Northampton Town
15 Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe
16 Bromley v Yeovil Town
17 Torquay United v Crawley Town
18 Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool
19 Cheltenham Town v South Shields
20 Stevenage v Concord Rangers
21 Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United
22 Gillingham v Woking
23 Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle
24 Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United
25 FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers
26 Salford City v Hartlepool United
27 Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors
28 Hull City v Fleetwood Town
29 Colchester United v Marine
30 Barrow v AFC Wimbledon
31 Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town
32 Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town
33 Brackley Town v Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City
34 Eastleigh v MK Dons
35 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
36 Boreham Wood v Southend United
37 Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
38 Port Vale v King's Lynn Town
39 Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers
40 Banbury United v Canvey Island


