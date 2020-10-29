Pompey FA Cup Date Confirmed
Thursday, 29th Oct 2020 17:09
Town have confirmed that the FA Cup first round tie against Portsmouth at Portman Road will be played on Saturday 7th November with a 3pm kick-off.
The match will be played behind closed doors but will be available via the BBC and BT digital platforms with the sides yielding £12,500 each as a result.
The teams have drawn one another three times in the competition before, all in the last 15 seasons.
In both 2006 and 2008 then-Premier League Portsmouth beat the Blues 1-0 at Portman Road in third round ties, while in 2016 Pompey - by then in League Two - beat Town 2-1 in a third-round replay at Fratton Park after a 2-2 draw in Suffolk.
The Hampshire club went on to win the trophy for a second time in 2008, having previously carried it off in 1939.
Last season Town defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay - ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010 - following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s.
FA Cup First Round
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]