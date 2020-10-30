Lambert Back and Feeling Good

Friday, 30th Oct 2020 10:32 Boss Paul Lambert has returned to the club and says he’s feeling good after his negative Covid-19 test earlier in the week. Lambert took the test on Tuesday having reported symptoms and watched the 1-0 victory over Gillingham from home. First-team coach Matt Gill has missed the last two matches having tested positive at the weekend. “I’m alright, thankfully everything came negative, which was good,” Lambert said of his own test. “I had to stay away yesterday, just because the taste and smell situation, there’s normally a delayed reaction. “Touch wood, at this moment I feel good and obviously the test came back negative. I was really near Gilly on the Friday night. That’s the situation.” He says he’ll be back working with the players at Playford Road today: “Yes, it’s what you do, it’s your job and when it’s forced upon you [that you have to be away] you tend to really miss it. Back in and I’ll see everybody when they come in.” Reflecting on having watched Tuesday’s match at home, he reflected: “I did all the work on the Monday with the guys so they knew how we wanted to play and what we wanted to do and Monday night. “Tuesday morning we made the decision that it was best I didn’t come in for everybody’s sake. “But I thought we played a really good game. In the first half I thought we should have been four up. We dominated the ball, we had so many good chances to score. But watching it on iFollow’s not great.” Asked whether everybody else is OK, he added: “You can never tell with this, this is the thing. We don’t know. Unless you’re getting tested twice a week or something we don’t really know what’s going on. “We’re going blind on a lot of stuff where we do our very best. The medical team here have been great, the guys have been great. “Obviously Kayden [Jackson], it was an isolated case, Kayden and Gilly, myself being tested. At this moment, it’s hard but all credit to everybody, they’ve done really well with it.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Frankley_Blue added 10:50 - Oct 30

"But watching it on iFollow’s not great.”

Finally he says something we can all agree on! 1

