Lambert: Good to Have Jackson Back

Friday, 30th Oct 2020 10:48 Blues boss Paul Lambert says it’s good to have Kayden Jackson back training at Playford Road following his spell away from the club with Covid-19. Jackson tested positive for Covid-19 almost a fortnight ago and was required to isolate before returning to the training ground this week. The 26-year-old has had a frustrating start to 2020/21 having suffered a groin injury in pre-season and had played just 33 minutes of senior football this season, as a sub at Blackpool. “Thankfully, our performances and results have been really good,” Lambert said when asked whether last season’s 11-goal joint-top scorer had been missed. “You tend to find when things go well you don’t really miss people as much as people think, that’s what happens in football. “But he’s doing really well. Obviously, he had the injury and now the virus, but he’s trained, which is good. “It’s good to have him back but thankfully the lads who have played have performed.” Lambert says the pacy frontman gives him a different option: “Yes, that’s it, because we’re using young Tyreece there as well. That’s exactly it, it gives you a little bit more experience and it gives you something different with the speed. “It’s good to have him back on that side of it. Thankfully the lads who have been playing have been performing.” Lambert isn’t sure how long it might take the former Accrington man to get back towards the top of his game. “I don’t know because this is uncharted waters,” he said. “I spoke to him a few days ago and I said how do you feel, and he said I think it knocked him for six the first few days and then you start to find your feet again. “But he had his injury lay-off on top of that as well, he trained the last few days. But you’re never quite sure. “Will he be 100 per cent fit? No, he won’t because he hasn’t done that much. But will we get something out of him? Yes, we will, but it’s just that build-up time of training and trying to get games under his belt.” Asked whether Jackson was able to some fitness work while he was at home, Lambert added: It’s a hard one because where do you go and what do you do? It’s hard. “Whether he has some sort of gym in his house or whatever I don’t know, but it’s what do you actually do. “You have to isolate and look after yourself and the people around about you, I guess, so it’s really difficult.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 11:00 - Oct 30

"Whether he has some sort of gym in his house or whatever I don't know". Whether he should have been using it is another thing, but surely all professional players should have a home gym nowadays? -1

grow_our_own added 11:13 - Oct 30

"“Will he be 100 per cent fit? No"



A 95% fit Jackson is worth pitch time tomorrow given our lack of personnel in his position 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments