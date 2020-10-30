Lambert: Norwood and Nydam Back Training

Friday, 30th Oct 2020 11:06 Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed that striker James Norwood is back in training following his hamstring injury, while Tristan Nydam has also done some work with his team-mates at Playford Road and Aaron Drinan, Cole Skuse and Flynn Downes are all making progress. Norwood, 30, suffered the tear in training at the end of last month and was expected to be out of action for at least six weeks. Kayden Jackson is back training after his positive Covid-19 test, Alan Judge has missed the last two games, also due to a hamstring injury, while Tristan Nydam has been sidelined since pre-season ahead of 2019/20 with a broken ankle and ligament damage. Cole Skuse underwent knee surgery earlier this month which was expected to keep him out for three or four months, while Flynn Downes hurt his knee in the away game against the MK Dons with his absence anticipated to be three months. Town are also without Jon Nolan for the next two games following his red card away against his old club Lincoln last week. Asked how that lengthy list of injured players are progressing, Lambert’s best news concerned Norwood, Jackson and Nydam. “James Norwood started training the other day,” he said. “Kayden is back and doing well. “Obviously, we’ve got Jon Nolan to come back through suspension. Judgey will hopefully be okay, we’ll have to wait and see today how he is. He’s been a miss as well because he’s been playing well. I’ll have to wait and see how he is. “Aaron Drinan is doing well and Tristan is doing alright, he’s back training. So there’s good things for guys coming back. Flynn and Cole are still a little bit away, but they’re doing well.” Lambert says Norwood is still a little way off returning to match action: “He trained the other day with the team and he came through that okay. But listen, he’s not played, that’s his first day with the team, so he’s still a bit off.” Regarding Nydam, he added: “He was just fleetingly in and out the other day. He’s done a lot of work with the physio guys, and as I said before, there’s no pressure from me or stress from me for that lad to come back as quick as what he thinks. It was a horrendous injury, and it’s just good that he’s starting to kick a ball again. “You don’t know the level he’s going to come back at, that’s the big thing. Where he comes back because his injury, I was right next to it when it happened, and the injury wasn’t nice. “The good thing is he’s back playing football. Hopefully, can hit the heights people expect but, as I said before, there’s no pressure.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments