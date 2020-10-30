Lambert: Dyer Knows the Club Really Well

Friday, 30th Oct 2020 11:47 Blues boss Paul Lambert says new U23s coach Kieron Dyer knows the club really well and hopes he will pass on good advice to the club’s youngsters having started his new role at Playford Road yesterday. Dyer will be the full-time U23s coach working with Terry Butcher, who is continuing the part-time role he began at the academy early on in the year. The former Newcastle and England midfielder returns to Town after just over a year away having previously been the Blues’ U18s coach. “The football club needed somebody to come in, the academy people needed somebody to fill that role,” Lambert said. “Kieron is obviously round about it, knows the club really well and hopefully he starts his career in coaching back here and hopefully can pass on good advice to the young ones.” Lambert hasn’t always spoken glowingly about U23s football but recognises it has a part to play in youngsters’ development. “As I said before, the only thing I disagree with is playing men’s football, they have to play men’s football to bring them on,” he said. “The kids who played against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy I thought were very good and where you tend to find it becomes a negative is if they play at that level one week and they go back to their own level the next week. “I think that’s where it falls down, whereas if you play against men every time it certainly brings them on.” Dyer’s appointment sees former U23s coach Gerard Nash move to a new position in which he will do analysis on the opposition for the first team and watch the progress of Town’s players out on loan. The Dubliner has previously been linked with management jobs in the League of Ireland and was in talks with St Patrick's Athletic and reportedly a leading candidate when there was a vacancy at Richmond Park just over a year ago. “I don’t know if that’s the route Nashy wants to go,” Lambert said when asked about the former academy defender's new position. “Scouting is a big part of anything and if you don’t get the recruitment right you tend to find it’s the management that gets the stick, but it’s the guys that are recommending the players and recommending the systems that other teams are playing, or their strengths and weaknesses. “I look at a lot of the games myself anyway, so I don’t know if Nashy really wants to go down that road or he doesn't. That’ll be entirely what he wants to do.”

Photo: TWTD



bobbyramsey added 11:56 - Oct 30

Seems like Nash is being edged out...... 0

Fixed_It added 11:59 - Oct 30

Strange comments re Nash. I assume he knows what he meant but not sure I do. 0

marcus1642 added 12:28 - Oct 30

I can see Keiron Dyer being the the next manager if Lambert mucks it up this season . Nash is being moved sideways to allow this to happen. 0

DublinBlue84 added 12:48 - Oct 30

What doesn't make sense is that some of the justification I've seen is about Dyer being a highly qualified coach to UEFA a standard, despite the fact Nash is far more qualified, having the top UEFA Pro standard as well as couple of other qualifications that Dyer doesn't.



I note that O'Neill said he's going to be doing coaching with the PDP programme as well, which is basically schoolkids mostly. Now with Lambert effectively saying that he doesn't need someone to watch the opposition as he is doing it himself, it starts to smell like Nash is being managed out.



Very strange situation for a highly qualified coach to be pushed out, especially one who has been on the club's payroll for the last 18 years, first as a player, than as a coach. 0

