Lambert: Bishop is Full of Confidence and in Top Form

Friday, 30th Oct 2020 12:21 Town manager Paul Lambert says Teddy Bishop is benefiting from growing in confidence having played regularly this season and been one of the top performers, in the midfield three alongside fellow academy graduate Andre Dozzell. Bishop, 24, has had a frustrating time with injuries since since his breakthrough 2014/15 campaign but this season has been a fixture in the XI except for the trip to Doncaster when he was rested but came off the bench in the second half. The Cambridge-born youngster has already added four goals to his previous career tally of one, the latest the 87th-minute winner against Gillingham on Tuesday. Bishop recently played a full 90 minutes in the games against Accrington and Lincoln, only the fifth and sixth times he has done so throughout his career. “I think the stat was something like 100-odd games, I think he’s only finished [six], which is incredible,” Lambert said. “I think the confidence he’s getting within himself, his own body, sustaining games is brilliant for him. “I said he’s got to make a mark because you can’t keep stop-starting your career as you’re always going to be known for that. “But the way he’s playing, full of confidence, driving with the ball, he’s in really top form at the minute.” Dozzell has also become a regular in the Blues’ midfield this season after a few seasons of being in and out of the side. Might the 21-year-old, alongside skipper Luke Chambers and keeper Tomas Holy the only player ever-present in the league, need a rest at some point? “I don’t know,” Lambert reflected. “Dozzell I think has been great, and the biggest compliment I can give Dozzell is that he takes the ball in really small spaces where not many people will do it. He tries a risk and he’s got a great touch. “At this moment, he doesn’t need a rest, he’s playing really well. As I said, the bravery of taking the ball in tight areas where not many people want to take it, he’s got that in abundance.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments