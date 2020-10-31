Judge Returns as Blues Host Crewe

Saturday, 31st Oct 2020 14:25 Town boss Paul Lambert has made one change to his side ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Crewe Alexandra with Alan Judge replacing Jack Lankester in the advanced midfield role. Lankester has started the last two games following his lengthy injury absence so it is little surprise that the youngster drops to the bench, replacing Armando Dobra. Judge returns having missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury, while Kayden Jackson is back among the subs having recovered from Covid-19. For Crewe, Tom Lowery comes into the midfield for Luke Murphy. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), McGuinness, Woolfenden, Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Edwards, Hawkins, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Nsiala, Kenlock, Huws, Lankester, Bennetts, Jackson. Crewe: Jaaskelainen, Ng (c), Pickering, Wintle, Lowery, Kirk, Ainley, Mandron, Offord, Dale, Beckles. Subs: Richards, Powell, Porter, Finney, Zanzala, Johnson, Murphy. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).

Photo: Matchday Images



cat added 14:32 - Oct 31

Judge for lank ain’t gonna go down well, but if we win who gives one! 0

BettyBlue added 14:33 - Oct 31

Hamstring injury? How many minutes will he last?



Hopefully not many. -1

