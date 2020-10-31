EFL: Our Competitions Will Remain as Scheduled

Saturday, 31st Oct 2020 20:39 The EFL has confirmed that its competitions will continue as scheduled despite the Government having announced a new four-week lockdown earlier this evening. A statement reads: “The EFL notes the difficult decision taken by the Government in respect of the implementation of a ‘national lockdown’ in England from Thursday 5th November 2020 in response to the rising cases of Covid-19. “During this next phase it has been confirmed to the League by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that elite sport will be able to continue and EFL competitions will therefore remain as currently scheduled (in both England and Wales). “Professional football has implemented some of the most stringent, robust and regularly reviewed protocols since the restart in June 2020 and our medical experts’ advice remains in place to fully adhere to these measures which are specifically designed to mitigate against the spread of the virus. “The health, safety and well-being of players and club staff throughout the pandemic has been our first priority and this will continue as we enter this next period of lockdown and beyond. “In addition, we acknowledge the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak and would hope that during this next phase of the crisis, our national sport, negatively affected by Covid-19 like many other industries, can continue to provide some form of welcome distraction and give people in our communities up and down the country a sense of normality in very challenging times.”

Photo: Contributed



chopra777 added 20:52 - Oct 31

Common sense rules! 2

Westy added 21:04 - Oct 31

Just what should have happened last season with only eight games left - still, that's history now. Let's get as many points on the board as early as possible in case this season is curtailed and 'final' positions are based on points per game. 1

Michael101 added 21:11 - Oct 31

Shock horror the e f l showing some common sense I'm going to look for flying pigs. 0

airliner added 21:12 - Oct 31

Yep so right we need to win at Sunderland. You probably thinking I am mad, but Lambo needs to really fire them up for this crunch fixture. Get Kieron Dyer in the dressing room for this one, he’s a complete winner and knows how to win. He’s a future Ipswich manager in the making I beleive. I may be wrong ,he wants success and why would he come back to us if he wasn’t interested to take over, when lambo steps down or moved on? 0

