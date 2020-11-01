Quantcast
Holy in Team of the Week
Sunday, 1st Nov 2020 14:53

Blues keeper Tomas Holy has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for his performance in yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

It’s the second time the Czech has been in the select XI this season having been included along with team-mate James Wilson following the 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley last month.


Photo: Matchday Images



Westy added 15:07 - Nov 1
The right move to keep him in goal following the defeat to Doncaster.
therein61 added 15:58 - Nov 1
Well deserved his saves gained the points.
Suffolkboy added 16:15 - Nov 1
Doing complete justice to the decision to bring him to ITFC ; a great character , solid integrity and totally enthusiastic ,he’s responding superbly to the coaching and competition at our Club .
Congratulations ,
COYB
