U18s Lose to Forest

Sunday, 1st Nov 2020 15:08

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest at Playford Road yesterday afternoon.

Schoolboy forward Jack Manly scored a late free-kick with the very young Blues side already three goals behind.

The team coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell is second in Professional Development League Two South.

Meanwhile, the U18s will face either Chelmsford City or St Albans City in round two of the FA Youth Cup if they beat Southend United at Portman Road in Tuesday afternoon’s first-round tie.

U18s: Ridd, O’Neill, Knock (Cutbush), Alexander, Bradshaw, Stewart, Corrigan (Agbaje), Humphreys, Osbourne (Moody), Manly, Valentine. Unused: Catley.





Photo: TWTD