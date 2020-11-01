Tractor Girls Beat Canaries in FA Cup Derby

Sunday, 1st Nov 2020 17:13 Eloise King, Sophie Peskett and Paige Peake scored the goals as Ipswich Town Women claimed East Anglian derby bragging rights by defeating Norwich City 3-1 at the Nest in the third qualifying round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. King, a hat-trick scorer in the Blues’ 10-0 win away against the Canaries last season, opened the scoring for Town in the third minute when she turned home Anna Grey’s cross from the left. Peake hit the bar on 25 but 12 minutes later it was 2-0 when Peskett (pictured) was found by a King pass and the winger ran through to score. It took just three more minutes for the Blues to make it 3-0, Peake beating the Norwich keeper with a superb free-kick. That remained the scoreline until the 75th minute when the Canaries pulled a goal back via Keunna Dill - the first conceded by Town this season - but the Tractor Girls weren’t to be denied their place in the draw for the first round proper which takes place tomorrow with ties set to be played on Sunday 15th November. Last season the Tractor Girls reached the fifth round of the FA Cup before being beaten away by Manchester City, the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history. Meanwhile, the FA Women’s National League said last night they are “awaiting guidance and clarification from The FA and DCMS” regarding the situation with their competitions, a new four-week lockdown having been announced yesterday. Town currently top FAWNL Division One South East. UPDATE: Following the Government announce last night, we are aware of the uncertainty relating to what it means for The #FAWNL. We are currently waiting for guidance and clarification from The FA & DCMS and will update at the earliest opportunity. #WeAreNational #FAWNLfamily pic.twitter.com/ZzLJC2xzvM — FAWNL Official (@FAWNL) November 1, 2020 Town: Williamson, Hubbard (c), Cooper (Rossiter 83), Thomas (Barratt 57), King, Grey (Abrehart 72), Allen, Peskett, Lafayette (Sutherland 72), Adamson (Egan 83), Peake. Unused: Meollo.

Photo: Ross Halls



