Town to Stream FA Youth Cup Tie

Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 10:55

Town are streaming Tuesday’s FA Youth Cup first round tie against Southend United at Portman Road live on Facebook free of charge (KO 2pm).

The young Blues will face either Chelmsford City or St Albans City in round two if they beat Southend in the behind-closed-doors fixture.

Last season the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time having defeated King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images