Irish U21s Bosses Watch McGuinness

Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 11:52

Blues loanee Mark McGuinness could receive his first Irish U21s call later this month having been watched by their management during Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over Crewe.

The 19-year-old Arsenal youngster has previously won one U19s cap and was on standby for the U21s last month.

Irish U21s head coach Jim Crawford and his assistant Alan Reynolds both watched McGuinness in action for the Blues against the Railwaymen.

The Ireland youngsters host Iceland on November 15th and travel to Luxembourg three days later for European Championships qualifiers.

McGuinness, who joined the club on loan in September, has started the last two Town games and has impressed with the Blues yet to concede on his watch.

The London-born centre-half qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his father.





Photo: Matchday Images