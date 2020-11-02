Ward: If We Can Win at Sunderland It Will Be a Huge Statement

Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 12:20 The prize for victory remains the same but defender Stephen Ward believes a win at promotion rivals Sunderland tomorrow evening would represent a huge statement by Town. Summer signing Ward, who revealed he once had an opportunity to join the Black Cats, is only too aware of the Blues’ main shortcoming last season – the fact that they failed to pick up sufficient points at the expense of their main promotion rivals. The experienced left-back said: “Sunderland and Ipswich are two massive clubs who are both striving to get back up the leagues. They will have the same focus on this season as we do – wanting to get promotion – so that makes it a massive game. “For us, logistically, it’s another tough one because after the game against Crewe we’ve had a rest and now it’s time for another long trip up north. “They’re a big club and I can only see it being a tough game. We’re both in decent positions at the moment so it’s important for both sides, but we’re going up there with a lot of confidence after the weekend and we’ll be looking to bring back the three points. “Any side looking to win promotion is going to have to win as many games as possible against teams at the bottom, in the middle and definitely those around the top. “The league is starting to take a bit of shape now and there are a lot of teams in good form, winning back-to-back games and climbing up the table. “It’s important that we don’t let our standards drop, which means not looking too far ahead and concentrating on the next game. “But the games against the so-called big teams are going to be massive, of course they are, although the three points we hope to get at Sunderland is the same as what we got for beating Crewe at the weekend, and that’s the way we’ve got to look at it. The prize is always the same at the end of the 90 minutes.” Recalling how he was close to joining the Black Cats, he added: “It was when I was at Wolves years ago that they came in for me. Martin O’Neill was their manager at the time but the move never materialised and I ended up staying at Wolves. Ward was asked if victory at the Stadium of Light would give the supporters, as well as the players, added belief and he replied: “There’s already plenty of belief in the squad thanks to the start we’ve had to the season. In the position we’re in I see no reason why there shouldn’t be great belief among the players that we can have a successful season. “But I understand what you’re saying – they are a big club and if we can go away to them and take all three points it will be a huge statement, and that’s exactly what we will be looking to do.” Ward has overcome the achilles injury that sidelined him briefly and is enjoying his football. “I’m feeling good and the body’s feeling good thankfully. I’m at an age where I know how to look after myself off the pitch. “It’s usually a case of finishing one game and getting on with the preparation for the next one, so I’m looking forward to Sunderland tomorrow night. “As one of the more experienced players in the squad, I like being around the younger lads. I reckon that if you ask older players they will all agree that the more they are around the younger lads the younger they feel themselves. “I’ve played a lot of football in my career and it’s nice to be in a position where I can pass on advice to the younger players and it’s full credit to the lads here at Ipswich that they are all willing to listen and learn. “They are really focused on improving and doing well. They all want to play football at the highest level and this season they want to be successful and win promotion, as we all do. When the more senior players talk – it’s not just me, there’s also Luke [Chambers] and Alan Judge – they take it on board. “I think we have a right good mix of youth and experience in the squad here. Cole [Skuse] is another one but unfortunately he’s injured, but like I say it’s good for us older lads to be around the kids as well because they keep us younger than our birth certificates say we are.” Town boss Paul Lambert wasted little time in contacting Ward after his release by Stoke and the player added: “The gaffer has been completely true about the style of play he sold to me in the summer when I came in to train before being offered a deal. “I’ve really enjoyed how we try to play and win games. The main thing is that we have a style and a system that we want to stick to. It’s about being expansive and moving the ball quickly, but we showed against Crewe that we can do the other side of the game by digging in and fighting for every point. “We have a philosophy here and we want to play the way the manager wants us to play. We enjoy it but we also understand it’s not always going to be plain sailing. “There are going to be times – Saturday was one of them – where we’re not going to be able to impose our style of play on the opposition. The result gave us a big lift because we knew we weren’t at our best. “In a lot of games this season we have played really expansive football and been a threat going forward, but on Saturday we had to show a different side and that can be just as pleasing.”



