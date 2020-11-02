McCarthy Confirmed as APOEL Nicosia Boss

Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 12:25

Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as the new manager of APOEL Nicosia, signing a contract until May 2022.

McCarthy will be joined by his Town assistant Terry Connor at his new club, news that he was in line for a return to club management having broken late last week.

The 61-year-old left his previous job as head coach of the Republic of Ireland - his second stint in the role - in April. He departed the Blues after five and a half years in April 2018.





Photo: Matchday Images

trncbluearmy added 12:28 - Nov 2

prepare to be bored to death -1

chrisswailes added 12:52 - Nov 2

Best of luck Mick and TC! 1

MickMillsTash added 12:55 - Nov 2

You can tell a Yorkshireman - but you can't tell him much









0

slade1 added 13:02 - Nov 2

Good luck Mick and Terry, I hope it works well for you both 0

Michael101 added 13:15 - Nov 2

Poor batteries having to put up with that idiot 0

mojo added 13:16 - Nov 2

First signing Nicole Skusia 0

SamWhiteUK added 13:39 - Nov 2

Who cares? Why is this still posted on here? 0