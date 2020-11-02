Quantcast
McCarthy Confirmed as APOEL Nicosia Boss
Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 12:25

Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as the new manager of APOEL Nicosia, signing a contract until May 2022.

McCarthy will be joined by his Town assistant Terry Connor at his new club, news that he was in line for a return to club management having broken late last week.

The 61-year-old left his previous job as head coach of the Republic of Ireland - his second stint in the role - in April. He departed the Blues after five and a half years in April 2018.


trncbluearmy added 12:28 - Nov 2
prepare to be bored to death
-1

chrisswailes added 12:52 - Nov 2
Best of luck Mick and TC!
1

MickMillsTash added 12:55 - Nov 2
You can tell a Yorkshireman - but you can't tell him much




0

slade1 added 13:02 - Nov 2
Good luck Mick and Terry, I hope it works well for you both
0

Michael101 added 13:15 - Nov 2
Poor batteries having to put up with that idiot
0

mojo added 13:16 - Nov 2
First signing Nicole Skusia
0

BlueArrow added 13:27 - Nov 2
Bovvered?
0

SamWhiteUK added 13:39 - Nov 2
Who cares? Why is this still posted on here?
0

Bramidan added 13:43 - Nov 2
I hope they are not expecting to see any goals
0


