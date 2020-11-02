Tractor Girls Drawn at Harlow in FA Cup

Monday, 2nd Nov 2020 14:59

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away to Harlow Town Ladies in the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup.

Harlow play in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division, the fifth tier of women’s football, one below the Blues.

The Essex side beat Royston Town 4-2 on penalties at home in the third qualifying round yesterday following a 3-3 draw.

Town defeated Norwich City 3-1 away in their third qualifying round tie. Details of the first round match are yet to be set.





Photo: Action Images