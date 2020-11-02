Dobra on Target But U23s Beaten By Blades

Armando Dobra was on target but Town’s U23s were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

The Blades took the lead in the fifth minute via Femi Seriki with Dobra equalising four minutes later.

After the break, the South Yorkshiremen took the game away from the Blues with Zak Brunt netting on 51 and Iliman Ndiaye adding a third three minutes later.

U23s: Przybek, Crowe, Andoh, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Dobra, Viral, Crane, Simpson, Z Brown. Subs: White, Barlow, Oppong, Kabongolo.





Photo: Matchday Images