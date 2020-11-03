Legend Mariner Thanks Fans For Messages of Support Following Surgery

Tuesday, 3rd Nov 2020 10:03 Blues legend Paul Mariner says he’s “fighting” and has “incredible people looking after [him]” having undergone serious surgery. Mariner’s Town strike partner Alan Brazil revealed on talkSPORT late last week that the 67-year-old had had a major operation, understood to have been to remove a brain tumour. The England frontman (pictured above with team-mate Terry Butcher on his most recent visit to Portman Road in December last year), widely viewed as the greatest in the Blues' history, subsequently received messages of support from fans of all his clubs, Chorley, Plymouth, Town, Arsenal and Portsmouth, on social media and responded to one from the Talking Town podcast earlier this morning. Mariner, who now is understood to be back at home, scored 135 goals in 339 appearances for the Blues between 1976 and 1984 and was a member of the team which won the FA Cup in 1978 and the side which carried off the UEFA Cup in 1981. Thank you, I’m fighting and have incredible people looking after me https://t.co/9e3FcVikmC — Paul Mariner (@Paul_Mariner) November 3, 2020 For England the Bolton-born striker netted 13 goals in 35 matches and appeared at the 1982 World Cup finals and 1980 European Championships.

Photo: TWTD



midastouch added 10:10 - Nov 3

Sounds like he's been given the best care possible and that's the least he deserves. A class act on and off the field. One of my favourite players as a kid. Get well soon Paul. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:12 - Nov 3

Legend. Absolute legend. 2

oldelsworthyfan added 10:15 - Nov 3

Wonderful player for us!

Wish you a full recovery Paul. 2

Suffolkboy added 10:23 - Nov 3

We are all sure to be firmly on his side in this ‘ match of the moment ‘ : his being on the winning side is so much more important than any other ‘game ‘ right now !

Nothing but the very best wishes , to you and all your family !

COYB 1

CavendishBlue added 10:24 - Nov 3

Rock on Paul!!!! 1

magic added 10:26 - Nov 3

As i kid i watched match of the day in Australia with a particular eye on Ipswich and Paul Mariner. I would run into the front yard and reenact every goal many times over. He was a major inspiration to me as a kid. Brilliant player.



Get well soon Paul. 1

Razor added 10:32 - Nov 3

Hey Phil how do we send the great man a message-----e-mail preferably. 1

fergalsharkey added 10:35 - Nov 3

Total class act.

Loved him as kid, any game we played i had to be Paul Mariner or I wasn't playing.😂 1

DariusBlue added 10:35 - Nov 3

Think you may have meant to show a compilation video of Mariners top goals, not Maradonas? 0

essexccc added 10:45 - Nov 3

Awesome player and great character. Helped to make most Saturday afternoons while at university in Nottingham very happy ones, ready to celebrate on Saturday night, lording it over Man U, Spurs, Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal etc fans. TWTD. 1

martin587 added 10:50 - Nov 3

My sincere best wishes to Paul and his family and praying you make a full recovery.Paul was an outstanding striker and we named our son after him when he scored the winning goal against Liverpool at Portman Road on Dec 2nd 1976. 1

Cakeman added 10:58 - Nov 3

Modern day talk of legends tends to be very cheap but without doubt Paul Mariner is an Ipswich Town legend.

I can remember the excitement when we bought him from Plymouth for £200k I believe (a lot of money in those days). I enjoyed watching him play, he had everything a great number nine should have.

Very best wishes with your recovery battle Paul. We haven’t had a number nine as good as you since you vacated the Town shirt and please remember you gave thousands of football fans world wide much great entertainment. 0

