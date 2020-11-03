Woolfenden Self-Isolating For 14 Days

Tuesday, 3rd Nov 2020 18:14 Town centre-half Luke Woolfenden is self-isolating for a minimum of 14 days having come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has announced. A statement on the official website reads: “Luke Woolfenden has entered a period of self-isolation after coming into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19. “Blues were alerted to the positive test result yesterday, with Woolfy not attending the training ground and absent for the trip to Sunderland for tonight’s League One fixture. “The Town centre-back is now self-isolating for a minimum of 14 days in line with Government guidelines. “At present, Woolfy is not displaying symptoms but the 22-year-old will be in regular conversation with the medical staff at the club.” Woolfenden, whose place in the team at Sunderland this evening is being taken by Toto Nsiala, is also definitely out of the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth on Saturday and the Papa John’s Trophy clash with Crawley next Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



itfcserbia added 18:17 - Nov 3

Why Nsiala, why not Wilson? 2

Bergholt_Blue added 18:18 - Nov 3

Huge loss 2

megamoth added 18:18 - Nov 3

Now we need to score 2 goals 1

MickMillsTash added 18:19 - Nov 3

Blast

Nsiala ?

What has Wilson done wrong? does he need to give away more penalties to get in the team ahead of Toto?







1

Monkey_Blue added 18:23 - Nov 3

Is McGuinness left footed? Maybe that’s the reason. Also Nsiala has done pretty well this season. Why all the hate? 1

multiplescoregasms added 18:33 - Nov 3

Think Wilson has played pretty well so far, so not sure about this selection. I guess there could be reasons that we are not aware of. Either way we support the players playing. 1

blues1 added 18:34 - Nov 3

My god. Some of you lot really are pathetic. Yes, nsiala was guilty of giving 2 penalties away. One of those was somewhat dubious mind you. But he had also, up till those 2 games had been excellent and had saved us from conceding on several occasions. For gods sake stop finding the need to have a scapegoat. Has become a nasty habit of some so called fans over the past few seasons. By all means criticise a player for a mistake they make during a a game. But skating some1 before the game has even started is ridiculous, and uncalled for 2

Suffolkboy added 18:37 - Nov 3

Not at all certain there’s any actual ‘hate ‘ , but the query over JW arose prior to the last match ,when he wasn’t even on the bench .There’s something being kept away from the public arena : BUT what and why ?

Good luck tonight .COYB 0

