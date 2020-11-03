Jackson Makes First Start of Season and Nsiala and Lankester Return at Sunderland

Tuesday, 3rd Nov 2020 18:21 Striker Kayden Jackson makes his first start of the season and Toto Nsiala and Jack Lankester return to the Town team as the Blues face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Jackson takes over as the lone central striker from Oli Hawkins, who drops to the bench, while Nsiala is back at the heart of the defence with Luke Woolfenden absent as he is self-isolating for a minimum of 14 days having come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. Lankester comes in on the right of the front three with Freddie Sears among the subs. The Black Cats make one change from the team which won 2-0 at Gillingham at the weekend with Chris Maguire replacing Aiden O’Brien, who is on the bench, while ex-Blues skipper Grant Leadbitter starts in their midfield. Sunderland: Burge, McLaughlin, Wright (c), Flanagan, O’Nien, Scowen, Leadbitter, Gooch, Hume, Maguire, Wyke. Subs: Matthews, Power, Graham, Sanderson, O’Brien, Grigg, Diamond. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Lankester, Edwards, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Wilson, Kenlock, Huws, Bennetts, Hawkins. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).

Gilesy added 18:25 - Nov 3

Is Downes still an Ipswich player? Have I missed something? 0

BangaloreBlues added 18:26 - Nov 3

Sunderland have lost the fewest games in League one (1) and conceded the fewest goals (6, along with Lincoln), except Charlton (5).

A draw will be a fantastic result tonight.

0

HALLSJ added 18:32 - Nov 3

Take a draw all night long 0

multiplescoregasms added 18:36 - Nov 3

A draw would be an excellent result tonight. We really need to be positive tonight though and try and take the gam to them. If not, I fear a similar result to Doncaster. 0

Edmundo added 18:37 - Nov 3

Giles, Downes injured himself making a rash challenge the other week, so his leg's not in the right place as well as his head. 0

Scuzzer added 18:37 - Nov 3

Centre backs tend to be most effective when they have built an understanding as a duo. As there is no Wolfy I would have preferred Nsiala and Wilson to be played tonight. I would have liked to have had Huws in there as well.

As a lot have said...a draw would be great tonight. 1

RobITFC added 18:42 - Nov 3

Gilesey - have you been on another planet ? 0

