Town to Appeal Dozzell Red Card
Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020 16:52
Town have confirmed they are appealing against the red card shown to Andre Dozzell at Sunderland last night.
The 21-year-old, who faces a three-match ban, was dismissed by referee Peter Wright for a challenge on ex-Blues skipper Grant Leadbitter in the 72nd minute.
Town have until Thursday to provide written and video evidence to support their appeal with a disciplinary panel set to make their decision on Friday.
Blues have until tomorrow to provide written and video evidence to support the appeal with a disciplinary panel expected to make a decision on Friday.
“The club have to appeal,” manager Paul Lambert told the official site. “It wasn’t a sending off. The foul is on Andre himself first. Hopefully common sense will see the red card rescinded.”
Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson took a different view to his Town counterpart.
“At the time I thought it was a bit soft, but when you watch it back, he has rolled his foot over the ball and caught Grant,” he told the Sunderland Echo.
“If that's the Premier League, I think VAR gives a red card. He has caught Grant, who isn't going to go down unless he's caught.
“I said it was harsh at the time, but I think he has rolled his foot over the ball."
Similarly the former Colchester manager felt Town could have no complaints regarding the penalty, scored by Leadbitter, which won the game, Mark McGuinness having kicked it against his own arm.
“The penalty, I don't think there can be arguments," he insisted. "It hits him on the arm, a clear penalty.”
Photo: Action Images
